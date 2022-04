- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 13, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police have charged 29-year-old Trevern Edwards of Stapleton Village for the murder of Arthur Henry of Fountain Estate. The offence was committed on March 24, 2022. He was charged on April 13, 2022.

Edwards remains at Her Majesty’s Prison where he was recently remanded for the offence of Assault with Intent to Rob which was committed on March 11, 2022.