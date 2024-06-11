Effects Of Climate Change On Small Island States Resonating More On Global Stage

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The global community is paying more attention to the plight of small island states that are experiencing reduced coastlines due to sea-level rise, increasing intensity and frequency of storms, lower rainfall totals, and increased temperatures all due to climate change.

St. Kitts and Nevis observed World Environment Day on June 05 and planned a series of activities this month in commemoration. Dr. Eric Browne, Forestry Officer in the Department of Environment, said that small island states are being more expressive in raising awareness of the challenges faced by climate change and lobbying for support to mitigate against such.



“Small island states are getting more and more vocal and especially small island states in our region. There are other small islands [such as] in the Pacific and off the coast of Africa but what I found out is that they are actually looking at us (the Caribbean Community) as the example, so we are leading the charge,” said Dr. Browne on the June 05, 2024 edition of InFocus. “Our voices are now being heard and our advocacy is not just for us but others around the world.”

Environmental Officer II, Sherverne Gardiner, applauded the Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, for her passionate leadership and action in pushing policy changes and promoting activities to strengthen environmental protection.

St. Kitts and Nevis has had a strong presence at international fora over the past two years, particularly at conferences related to the environment. Some of these include the annual Conference of the Parties (COP) and the International Conference on Small Islands Developing States. Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, personally led the Federation’s delegation to these conferences.

His presence signified the seriousness of these matters to the country’s political directorate and demonstrated much-needed leadership on the global stage.

This year’s theme for World Environment Day is ‘Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience.’