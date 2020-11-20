BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Eight outstanding males in St. Kitts and Nevis were recognized for their invaluable contributions to the development of the twin-island Federation during an award ceremony held on November 19, at the CUNA Caribbean Conference Centre in celebration of International Men’s Day.

The men who were honoured for their positive impact on society are Ira Liburd for Agriculture; Deepak Dinesan for Education; Nigel Williams for Culture; Dr. Bichara Sahely for Health and Medicine; Lauston Percival for Law Enforcement, and Vincent Fough for Caregiving for Elderly and Persons with Disabilities.

The Humanitarian Award went to Ernest Amory MBE, while Pastor Judah Payne received the prestigious Prime Minister’s International Men’s Day Award 2020.

Minister of Gender Affairs, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, congratulated the awardees and noted that men and boys play an important role in society.

“Men and boys play a significant role in contributing to our society. It is why it is important that we take the time out to applaud and to recognize the achievements of men and boys,” said the Minister. “I am particularly pleased to say that St. Kitts and Nevis is one of the 70 plus countries that acknowledge this day because we acknowledge the vital importance of men in the overall development of our Federation.”

Minister Hamilton reflected on the theme for 2020, “Better Health for Men and Boys.

“As a result of that theme, we take a deeper look into the physical and mental health of men and boys around the world. No difference here in St. Kitts and Nevis. This theme comes at a time when our health has been put at risk because of the coronavirus disease,” he said. “The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to encourage all men and boys to take a special interest in their own health.”

International Men’s Day is observed on November 19 each year. The day is set aside to celebrate positive male role models and the positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities, as well as raise awareness of men’s issues.