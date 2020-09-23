BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — This years’ Independence Drill Competition slated for Friday, September 25, will see eight police teams competing. In keeping with the health and safety protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event will be held virtually.

First established in 2013, the annual Drills Competition forms part of St. Kitts and Nevis’ annual Independence celebratory activities.

Three teams will represent the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, with one team comprised of all females. The St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force will enter two teams. Defending champion, the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, Her Majesty’s Prison, as well as the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, will all enter one team each.

Chair of the Independence Committee, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, wished the teams well and encouraged the public to show their support.

“We wish all the teams much success and we anticipate an excellent Drill Competition. So, make sure you are tuned in this Friday on ZIZ and social media for the competition,” said the Honourable Byron-Nisbett.

The well-participated drill completion usually takes place at the Bay Front in Basseterre. Featured teams from the various law enforcement divisions within the Federation will compete. It is normally well-attended, attracting many spectators. This year it will be a virtual event.