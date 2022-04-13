El Salvador: Whip-Wielding Demons Kick-Off Easter Week

BBC- Locals in the city of Texistepeque in El Salvador have kicked off the Easter week with an annual festival which sees residents dressing up as demons known as “talcigüines” and playfully whipping bystanders.
The demons and a man dressed as Jesus act out scenes which are meant to represent the temptation of Christ as told in the gospels.
The traditional ceremony is held on the day after Palm Sunday and attracts people from across El Salvador to the city 50 miles (80 km) north of the capital San Salvador.
The men who are chosen to act as talcigüines start their day by attending mass.
They then walk through the city streets whipping visitors and locals in a ceremony in which those attending are meant to repent the sins they have committed during the year.
At the end of the ceremony, the demons lie down on the ground and the man playing Jesus steps over them, portraying the victory of good over evil.
The talcigüines are meant to represent evil and inspire terror but even the youngest residents know that the demons will be defeated in the end and are therefore not to be feared.
Some youngsters even join the ranks of the talcigüines at an early age.
After all, who would not want to dance through their home town and whip some neighbours once a year?
