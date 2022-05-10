El Salvador Woman Gets 30 Year Prison Sentence for Having Emergency Abortion

SAN SALVADOR, May 9 (Reuters) – A court in El Salvador jailed a woman for 30 years on Monday for killing her unborn baby daughter even though she had been suffering what she said was an obstetric emergency, an organization dedicated to decriminalizing abortion said.

The woman, a mother of a 7-year-old girl, had a health emergency during her pregnancy in 2019 and sought assistance in a public hospital, but was denounced and detained, according to the Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion.

Neither the Salvadoran attorney general’s office, nor the communications office of the country’s judicial authority immediately responded to a request for comment from Reuters.

A judge convicted the 28-year-old housewife, identified only as “Esme” for security reasons, after she was held in pre-trial detention for two years. It was the first case of its kind in the past seven years, the citizen group said.