Loshaun Dixon Reporting:

Voters in St. Kitts and Nevis are out in thier numbers today for Federal elections. The polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and voters started gathering at polling stations since before that time.

In constituency 8 long lines have been observed at the Cayon Day care Center, the Cayon Primary School, the Cayon Church of God and the Anglican Church Hall

Voters have been observing social distancing. Also it is compulsory for all voters to wear face masks while in line and those who dont have will be provided with by an electoral official or the police.

Thus far in Cayon everything seems peaceful and in order.

=============================================

Hamilton confident of reelection Eugene Hamilton, incumbent constituency representative for Constituency 8 told the Observer that the early voter turnout seems high. “It seems to be a reasonably high turn out at least for the early turnout. I don’t know what it will become the end of the day but it seems it will be a high turn out. He said he was positive the people of the constituency will return him to the parliament for a third time come to the end of the day. “That is why we all run to win and I am confident that I will be returned.” ==============================================