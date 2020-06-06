Voting has ended in the June 5 election in St. Kitts and Nevis and the count is on, to see who will form the next administration to run the affairs of the Federation for the next five years.

The elections were announced May 18 by Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, less than a week after the National Assembly was dissolved. Nomination Day was May 27, where 23 candidates from five parties and one independent were nominated to contest the election.

The Supervisor of Elections Elvin Bailey is expected to announce the results from each polling station across the 11 constituencies.

The Observer will provide minute by minute updates of those announcements in this article.

Below is a table with the breakdown of all the polling stations across the federation that will be updated throughout the evening.

9:20- The first set of results have begun to trickle in, from Nevis 10 where results from three polling stations have been announced. Eric Evelyn of CCM with a strong early lead of 471 to 113 over Bjorn Hanely.

9:54- First results from St. Kitts comes from Constituency 4. They come from polling station 1A where incumbent Lindsay Grant of Pam secured 119 votes over 61 vote by Steve Wrensford of SKNLP and one vote for Jason Thomas (IND). There were six rejected ballots

========================================================