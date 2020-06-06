Voting has ended in the June 5 election in St. Kitts and Nevis and the count is on, to see who will form the next administration to run the affairs of the Federation for the next five years.

The elections were announced May 18 by Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, less than a week after the National Assembly was dissolved. Nomination Day was May 27, where 23 candidates from five parties and one independent were nominated to contest the election.

The Supervisor of Elections Elvin Bailey is expected to announce the results from each polling station across the 11 constituencies.

The Observer will provide minute by minute updates of those announcements in this article.

Below is a table with the breakdown of all the polling stations across the federation that will be updated throughout the evening.

9:20- The first set of results have begun to trickle in, from Nevis 10 where results from three polling stations have been announced. Eric Evelyn of CCM with a strong early lead of 471 to 113 over Bjorn Hanely.

9:54- First results from St. Kitts comes from Constituency 4. They come from polling station 1A where incumbent Lindsay Grant of Pam secured 119 votes over 61 vote by Steve Wrensford of SKNLP and one vote for Jason Thomas (IND). There were six rejected ballots

========================================================

Constituency 1
Polling station Registered Voters Ian Liburd (PAM) Geoffery Hanely (SKNLP) Spoilt/ Rejected Votes Cast
1 527
2A 392
2B 415
2C 380
3A 517
3B 431
3C 393
3D 381
3E 368
3F 372
4A 383
4B 481
4C 385
5 324
6 253
Totals 6002 0 0 0 0
 
Constituency 2
Polling station Registered Voters Jonel Powell (PAM) Marcella Liburd (SKNLP) Spoilt/ Rejected Votes Cast
1A 307
1B 333
2A 385
2B 390
3A 437
3B 347
3C 368
3D 456
3E 502
4A 456
4B 439
5A 286
5B 307
6 408
Totals 5421 0 0 0 0
Constituency 3
Polling station Registered Voters Akilah Nisbett (PLP) Konris Maynard (SKNLP) Spoilt/ Rejected Votes Cast
1 543
2 271
3 379
4A 449
4B 482
5A 365
5B 407
5C 380
6A 399
6B 403
Totals 4078 0 0 0 0
Constituency 4
Polling station Registered Voters Lindsay Grant (PAM) Steve Wrensford (SKNLP) Jason Thomas (IND) Spoilt/ Rejected Votes Cast
1A 301 119 61 1 6 187
1B 279
2A 391
2B 328
3A 366
3B 394
4A 298
4B 290
5A 369
5B 384
Totals 3400 119 61 1 6 187
Constituency 5
Polling station Registered Voters Shawn Richards (PAM) Kenneth Douglas (SKNLP) Spoilt/ Rejected Votes Cast
1A 401
1B 378
1C 401
2 373
3A 279
3B 296
4 357
5A 204
5B 174
6A 261
Totals 3124 0 0 0 0
Constituency 6
Polling station Registered Voters Kevin Williams (PLP) Dr. Denzil Douglas (SKNLP) Spoilt/ Rejected Votes Cast
1A 325
1B 278
2 459
3A 348
3B 300
4 389
5 296
6 471
7 339
Totals 3205 0 0 0 0
Constituency 7
Polling station Registered Voters Dr. Timothy Harris (PLP) Leon Natta-Nelson (SKNLP) Spoilt/ Rejected Votes Cast
1 520
2 497
3 342
4 377
5 537
6 445
7 307
8A 387
8B 310
Totals 3722 0 0 0 0
Constitueny 8
Polling station Registered Voters Eugene Hamilton (PAM) Dr Terrance Drew (SKNLP) Spoilt/ Rejected Votes Cast
1A 355
1B 350
2A 462
2B 454
3A 444
3B 384
4A 307
4B 288
4C 456
4D 359
4E 381
4F 373
5A 414
5B 326
5C 402
5D 373
5E 403
6 417
Totals 6948 0 0 0 0
Constitueny 9
Polling station Registered Voters Mark Brantley (CCM) Kelvin Daly (NRP) Spoilt/ Rejected Votes Cast
1 466
2A 338
2B 327
3A 391
3B 321
3C 352
3D 295
4A 282
4B 292
4C 356
5A 394
5B 407
6A 374
6B 344
7 423
8A 433
8B 463
9 139
Totals 6397 0 0 0 0
Constitueny 10
Polling station Registered Voters Eric Evelyn (CCM) Bjorn Hanley (NRP) Spoilt/ Rejected Votes Cast
1 194
2 226
3 327 128 35 2 165
4 142
5 543 219 36 1 255
6 342 124 42 0 166
Totals 1774 471 113 3 586
Constitueny 11
Polling station Registered Voters Alexis Nisbett (CCM) Patrice Nisbett (NRP) Spoilt/ Rejected Votes Cast
1 303
2A 332
2B 342
3 587
4A 347
4B 383
5 543
6 387
7A 460
7B 411
Totals 4095 0 0 0 0

