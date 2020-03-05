Keith Lowenfield, Election Officer

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — With eight regions having declared results, the Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) was leading A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) by roughly 52,500 votes in the regional component of Monday’s general and regional elections with Demerara/Mahaica and Cuyuni/Mazaruni still to be declared.

The regions declare results on the regional section of the ballot paper and these mostly mirror what appears on the general section and what will be finally declared by Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield.

The PPP/C lead may be difficult for APNU+AFC to make up in Region Four and Region Seven. In 2015, in Region Four, APNU+AFC registered 112,362 votes and the PPP/C 69,986 – a difference of 42,376 votes. If that trend holds, APNU+AFC would not be able to overtake the PPP/C. In Region Seven in 2015, APNU+AFC secured 4,533 votes and the PPP/C 2,973 votes for a difference of 1,560.

The Region Four result is therefore anxiously awaited. However, the Region Four returning officer Clairmont Mingo yesterday fell ill and had to be rushed to Georgetown Hospital. He was discharged and returned to work, but a new controversy erupted at the Region Four office in High Street over statements of poll and this has further delayed the process. The new controversy is being keenly watched by international observers and the political parties at the Ashmins building.