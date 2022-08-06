Elections results 2022 live updates- Early results favouring SKNLP

By
Loshaun Dixon
-
- Advertisement -

Polls across St Kitts and Nevis are now closed and the nation now waits to see the results of the elections held today.

It is tradition for the Supervisor of Elections to announce the data from each polling station in all the constituencies.

Keep refreshing the page as the results roll in the table below would be updated and a seat is declared would be announced via a bullet point below.

The results have already started being announced.

Story so far

  • Incumbent Dr Geoffery Hanley (SKNLP) out front in Constituency 1
  • Samal Duggins (SKNLP) looks strong in Constituency 4
  • Konris Maynard (SKNLP) out the blocks early in Constituency 3
  • Shawn Richards (PAM) takes the early lead in Constituency 5
  • Dr Denzil Douglas (SKNLP) opens massive lead in Constituency 6
  • Dr Timothy Harris (PLP) is comfortable in Constituency 7 
  • In Constituency 9 a tight race is developing as Mark Brantley (CCM) takes sight lead
  • Eric Evelyn (CCM) has a significant lead in Constituency 10
Polling StationVoters AllottedDr Geoffery Hanley (SKNLP)Natasha Grey-Brookes(PAM)Jacqueline Bryan (PLP)Spoilt BallotsRejected BallotsTotal Votes Cast
1570151788502316
2A
2B
2C
3A
3B
3C
3D
3E
3F
4A
4B
4C
5
6
TOTAL570151788502316
Constituency 2
Polling StationVoters AllottedMarsha Henderson (SKNLP)Jonel Powel (PAM)Nubian Greaux (PLP)Spoilt BallotsRejected BallotsTotal Votes Cast
1A
1B
2A
2B
3A
3B
3C
3D
4A
4B
5A
5B
6
TOTAL0000000
Constituency 3
Polling StationVoters AllottedKonris Maynard (SKNLP)Kervin Freeman (PAM)Akilah Byron-Nisbett(PLP)Spoilt BallotsRejected BallotsTotal Votes Cast
1621246339604379
2269110114402167
340415218641235
2C
4A
4B
5A
5B
5C
6A
6B
TOTAL12945086220407781
Constituency 4
Polling StationVoters AllottedSamal Duggins (SKNLP)Lindsay Grant (PAM)Kendale Liburd (PLP)Spoilt BallotsRejected BallotsTotal Votes Cast
1A322104721702195
1B28494602103178
2A403165622403253
2B
3A
3B
4A
4B
5A395123924101257
5B4111271024410273
TOTAL1815613388147191156
Constituency 5
Polling StationVoters AllottedKenny Douglas (SKNLP)Shawn Richards (PAM)Stachio Williams (PLP)Spoilt BallotsRejected BallotsTotal Votes Cast
1A4141011323201266
1B3821081222601257
1C4121061412902278
2
3A
3B
4
5A
5B
6
TOTAL12083153958704801
Constituency 6
Polling StationVoters AllottedDr Denzil Douglas (SKNLP)Troy Flanders (PAM)Dr Marc Williams (PLP)Spoilt BallotsRejected BallotsTotal Votes Cast
1A352196112810236
1B296166111400191
247931061700333
3A39927351710296
3B
4
5
6
TOTAL15269453376201056
Constituency 7
Polling StationVoters AllottedLeon Natta-Nelson (SKNLP)Lincoln David (PAM)Dr Timothy Harris (PLP)Spoilt BallotsRejected BallotsTotal Votes Cast
15381172218822329
2497682020203293
3365107711100225
43941101713202261
55421351415402305
6
7
8A
8B
TOTAL233653780787291413
Constituency 8
Polling StationVoters AllottedDr. Terrance Drew (SKNLP)Chesly Hamilton (PAM)Andrew Bass (PLP)Spoilt BallotsRejected BallotsTotal Votes Cast
1A
1B
2A
2B
3A
3B
4A
4B
4C
4D
4E
4F
5A
5B
5C
5D
5E
6
TOTAL0000000
Constituency 9
Polling StationVoters AllottedMark Brantley (CCM)Dr Patricia Bartlette (NRP)Samuel Caines (MRM)Spoilt BallotsRejected BallotsTotal Votes Cast
147690103603202
2A3556667400137
2B3329152101145
3A41212288214216
3B32810064001165
3C
3D
4A
4B
4C
5A
5B
6A
6B
7
8A
8B
9
TOTAL19034693741319865
Constituency 10
Polling StationVoters AllottedEric Evelyn (CCM)Rohan Isles (NRP)Spoilt BallotsRejected BallotsTotal Votes Cast
1207803110111
223367321099
33391094900158
414156210077
5
6
TOTAL920312133020445
Constituency 11
Polling StationVoters AllottedAlexis Jeffers (CCM)Dr Janice Daniel-Hodge (NRP)Jeffers (MRM)Spoilt BallotsRejected BallotsTotal Votes Cast
1A
2A
2B
3A
3B
3C
3D
4A
4B
4C
5A
5B
6A
6B
7
8A
8B
9
TOTAL0000000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Advertisement -