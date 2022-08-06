Elections results 2022 live updates- Early results favouring SKNLP

- Advertisement -
Polls across St Kitts and Nevis are now closed and the nation now waits to see the results of the elections held today.
It is tradition for the Supervisor of Elections to announce the data from each polling station in all the constituencies.
Keep refreshing the page as the results roll in the table below would be updated and a seat is declared would be announced via a bullet point below.
The results have already started being announced.
Story so far
- Incumbent Dr Geoffery Hanley (SKNLP) out front in Constituency 1
- Samal Duggins (SKNLP) looks strong in Constituency 4
- Konris Maynard (SKNLP) out the blocks early in Constituency 3
- Shawn Richards (PAM) takes the early lead in Constituency 5
- Dr Denzil Douglas (SKNLP) opens massive lead in Constituency 6
- Dr Timothy Harris (PLP) is comfortable in Constituency 7
- In Constituency 9 a tight race is developing as Mark Brantley (CCM) takes sight lead
- Eric Evelyn (CCM) has a significant lead in Constituency 10
|Polling Station
|Voters Allotted
|Dr Geoffery Hanley (SKNLP)
|Natasha Grey-Brookes(PAM)
|Jacqueline Bryan (PLP)
|Spoilt Ballots
|Rejected Ballots
|Total Votes Cast
|1
|570
|151
|78
|85
|0
|2
|316
|2A
|2B
|2C
|3A
|3B
|3C
|3D
|3E
|3F
|4A
|4B
|4C
|5
|6
|TOTAL
|570
|151
|78
|85
|0
|2
|316
|Constituency 2
|Polling Station
|Voters Allotted
|Marsha Henderson (SKNLP)
|Jonel Powel (PAM)
|Nubian Greaux (PLP)
|Spoilt Ballots
|Rejected Ballots
|Total Votes Cast
|1A
|1B
|2A
|2B
|3A
|3B
|3C
|3D
|4A
|4B
|5A
|5B
|6
|TOTAL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Constituency 3
|Polling Station
|Voters Allotted
|Konris Maynard (SKNLP)
|Kervin Freeman (PAM)
|Akilah Byron-Nisbett(PLP)
|Spoilt Ballots
|Rejected Ballots
|Total Votes Cast
|1
|621
|246
|33
|96
|0
|4
|379
|2
|269
|110
|11
|44
|0
|2
|167
|3
|404
|152
|18
|64
|1
|235
|2C
|4A
|4B
|5A
|5B
|5C
|6A
|6B
|TOTAL
|1294
|508
|62
|204
|0
|7
|781
|Constituency 4
|Polling Station
|Voters Allotted
|Samal Duggins (SKNLP)
|Lindsay Grant (PAM)
|Kendale Liburd (PLP)
|Spoilt Ballots
|Rejected Ballots
|Total Votes Cast
|1A
|322
|104
|72
|17
|0
|2
|195
|1B
|284
|94
|60
|21
|0
|3
|178
|2A
|403
|165
|62
|24
|0
|3
|253
|2B
|3A
|3B
|4A
|4B
|5A
|395
|123
|92
|41
|0
|1
|257
|5B
|411
|127
|102
|44
|1
|0
|273
|TOTAL
|1815
|613
|388
|147
|1
|9
|1156
|Constituency 5
|Polling Station
|Voters Allotted
|Kenny Douglas (SKNLP)
|Shawn Richards (PAM)
|Stachio Williams (PLP)
|Spoilt Ballots
|Rejected Ballots
|Total Votes Cast
|1A
|414
|101
|132
|32
|0
|1
|266
|1B
|382
|108
|122
|26
|0
|1
|257
|1C
|412
|106
|141
|29
|0
|2
|278
|2
|3A
|3B
|4
|5A
|5B
|6
|TOTAL
|1208
|315
|395
|87
|0
|4
|801
|Constituency 6
|Polling Station
|Voters Allotted
|Dr Denzil Douglas (SKNLP)
|Troy Flanders (PAM)
|Dr Marc Williams (PLP)
|Spoilt Ballots
|Rejected Ballots
|Total Votes Cast
|1A
|352
|196
|11
|28
|1
|0
|236
|1B
|296
|166
|11
|14
|0
|0
|191
|2
|479
|310
|6
|17
|0
|0
|333
|3A
|399
|273
|5
|17
|1
|0
|296
|3B
|4
|5
|6
|TOTAL
|1526
|945
|33
|76
|2
|0
|1056
|Constituency 7
|Polling Station
|Voters Allotted
|Leon Natta-Nelson (SKNLP)
|Lincoln David (PAM)
|Dr Timothy Harris (PLP)
|Spoilt Ballots
|Rejected Ballots
|Total Votes Cast
|1
|538
|117
|22
|188
|2
|2
|329
|2
|497
|68
|20
|202
|0
|3
|293
|3
|365
|107
|7
|111
|0
|0
|225
|4
|394
|110
|17
|132
|0
|2
|261
|5
|542
|135
|14
|154
|0
|2
|305
|6
|7
|8A
|8B
|TOTAL
|2336
|537
|80
|787
|2
|9
|1413
|Constituency 8
|Polling Station
|Voters Allotted
|Dr. Terrance Drew (SKNLP)
|Chesly Hamilton (PAM)
|Andrew Bass (PLP)
|Spoilt Ballots
|Rejected Ballots
|Total Votes Cast
|1A
|1B
|2A
|2B
|3A
|3B
|4A
|4B
|4C
|4D
|4E
|4F
|5A
|5B
|5C
|5D
|5E
|6
|TOTAL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Constituency 9
|Polling Station
|Voters Allotted
|Mark Brantley (CCM)
|Dr Patricia Bartlette (NRP)
|Samuel Caines (MRM)
|Spoilt Ballots
|Rejected Ballots
|Total Votes Cast
|1
|476
|90
|103
|6
|0
|3
|202
|2A
|355
|66
|67
|4
|0
|0
|137
|2B
|332
|91
|52
|1
|0
|1
|145
|3A
|412
|122
|88
|2
|1
|4
|216
|3B
|328
|100
|64
|0
|0
|1
|165
|3C
|3D
|4A
|4B
|4C
|5A
|5B
|6A
|6B
|7
|8A
|8B
|9
|TOTAL
|1903
|469
|374
|13
|1
|9
|865
|Constituency 10
|Polling Station
|Voters Allotted
|Eric Evelyn (CCM)
|Rohan Isles (NRP)
|Spoilt Ballots
|Rejected Ballots
|Total Votes Cast
|1
|207
|80
|31
|1
|0
|111
|2
|233
|67
|32
|1
|0
|99
|3
|339
|109
|49
|0
|0
|158
|4
|141
|56
|21
|0
|0
|77
|5
|6
|TOTAL
|920
|312
|133
|0
|2
|0
|445
|Constituency 11
|Polling Station
|Voters Allotted
|Alexis Jeffers (CCM)
|Dr Janice Daniel-Hodge (NRP)
|Jeffers (MRM)
|Spoilt Ballots
|Rejected Ballots
|Total Votes Cast
|1A
|2A
|2B
|3A
|3B
|3C
|3D
|4A
|4B
|4C
|5A
|5B
|6A
|6B
|7
|8A
|8B
|9
|TOTAL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
