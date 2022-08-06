Elections results 2022 live updates- Early results favouring SKNLP

- Advertisement -

Polls across St Kitts and Nevis are now closed and the nation now waits to see the results of the elections held today.

It is tradition for the Supervisor of Elections to announce the data from each polling station in all the constituencies.

Keep refreshing the page as the results roll in the table below would be updated and a seat is declared would be announced via a bullet point below.

The results have already started being announced.

Story so far

Incumbent Dr Geoffery Hanley (SKNLP) out front in Constituency 1

Samal Duggins (SKNLP) looks strong in Constituency 4

Konris Maynard (SKNLP) out the blocks early in Constituency 3

Shawn Richards (PAM) takes the early lead in Constituency 5

Dr Denzil Douglas (SKNLP) opens massive lead in Constituency 6

Dr Timothy Harris (PLP) is comfortable in Constituency 7

In Constituency 9 a tight race is developing as Mark Brantley (CCM) takes sight lead

Eric Evelyn (CCM) has a significant lead in Constituency 10

Polling Station Voters Allotted Dr Geoffery Hanley (SKNLP) Natasha Grey-Brookes(PAM) Jacqueline Bryan (PLP) Spoilt Ballots Rejected Ballots Total Votes Cast 1 570 151 78 85 0 2 316 2A 2B 2C 3A 3B 3C 3D 3E 3F 4A 4B 4C 5 6 TOTAL 570 151 78 85 0 2 316 Constituency 2 Polling Station Voters Allotted Marsha Henderson (SKNLP) Jonel Powel (PAM) Nubian Greaux (PLP) Spoilt Ballots Rejected Ballots Total Votes Cast 1A 1B 2A 2B 3A 3B 3C 3D 4A 4B 5A 5B 6 TOTAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Constituency 3 Polling Station Voters Allotted Konris Maynard (SKNLP) Kervin Freeman (PAM) Akilah Byron-Nisbett(PLP) Spoilt Ballots Rejected Ballots Total Votes Cast 1 621 246 33 96 0 4 379 2 269 110 11 44 0 2 167 3 404 152 18 64 1 235 2C 4A 4B 5A 5B 5C 6A 6B TOTAL 1294 508 62 204 0 7 781 Constituency 4 Polling Station Voters Allotted Samal Duggins (SKNLP) Lindsay Grant (PAM) Kendale Liburd (PLP) Spoilt Ballots Rejected Ballots Total Votes Cast 1A 322 104 72 17 0 2 195 1B 284 94 60 21 0 3 178 2A 403 165 62 24 0 3 253 2B 3A 3B 4A 4B 5A 395 123 92 41 0 1 257 5B 411 127 102 44 1 0 273 TOTAL 1815 613 388 147 1 9 1156 Constituency 5 Polling Station Voters Allotted Kenny Douglas (SKNLP) Shawn Richards (PAM) Stachio Williams (PLP) Spoilt Ballots Rejected Ballots Total Votes Cast 1A 414 101 132 32 0 1 266 1B 382 108 122 26 0 1 257 1C 412 106 141 29 0 2 278 2 3A 3B 4 5A 5B 6 TOTAL 1208 315 395 87 0 4 801 Constituency 6 Polling Station Voters Allotted Dr Denzil Douglas (SKNLP) Troy Flanders (PAM) Dr Marc Williams (PLP) Spoilt Ballots Rejected Ballots Total Votes Cast 1A 352 196 11 28 1 0 236 1B 296 166 11 14 0 0 191 2 479 310 6 17 0 0 333 3A 399 273 5 17 1 0 296 3B 4 5 6 TOTAL 1526 945 33 76 2 0 1056 Constituency 7 Polling Station Voters Allotted Leon Natta-Nelson (SKNLP) Lincoln David (PAM) Dr Timothy Harris (PLP) Spoilt Ballots Rejected Ballots Total Votes Cast 1 538 117 22 188 2 2 329 2 497 68 20 202 0 3 293 3 365 107 7 111 0 0 225 4 394 110 17 132 0 2 261 5 542 135 14 154 0 2 305 6 7 8A 8B TOTAL 2336 537 80 787 2 9 1413 Constituency 8 Polling Station Voters Allotted Dr. Terrance Drew (SKNLP) Chesly Hamilton (PAM) Andrew Bass (PLP) Spoilt Ballots Rejected Ballots Total Votes Cast 1A 1B 2A 2B 3A 3B 4A 4B 4C 4D 4E 4F 5A 5B 5C 5D 5E 6 TOTAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Constituency 9 Polling Station Voters Allotted Mark Brantley (CCM) Dr Patricia Bartlette (NRP) Samuel Caines (MRM) Spoilt Ballots Rejected Ballots Total Votes Cast 1 476 90 103 6 0 3 202 2A 355 66 67 4 0 0 137 2B 332 91 52 1 0 1 145 3A 412 122 88 2 1 4 216 3B 328 100 64 0 0 1 165 3C 3D 4A 4B 4C 5A 5B 6A 6B 7 8A 8B 9 TOTAL 1903 469 374 13 1 9 865 Constituency 10 Polling Station Voters Allotted Eric Evelyn (CCM) Rohan Isles (NRP) Spoilt Ballots Rejected Ballots Total Votes Cast 1 207 80 31 1 0 111 2 233 67 32 1 0 99 3 339 109 49 0 0 158 4 141 56 21 0 0 77 5 6 TOTAL 920 312 133 0 2 0 445 Constituency 11 Polling Station Voters Allotted Alexis Jeffers (CCM) Dr Janice Daniel-Hodge (NRP) Jeffers (MRM) Spoilt Ballots Rejected Ballots Total Votes Cast 1A 2A 2B 3A 3B 3C 3D 4A 4B 4C 5A 5B 6A 6B 7 8A 8B 9 TOTAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0