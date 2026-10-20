Elijah Walters wins silver for Nevis at World Sailing C/ships

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By Vernan George – St. Kitts-Nevis Observer

Nevisian sailor Elijah Walters has secured a silver medal at the 2026 World Sailing Inclusive Championships in Portimão, Portugal, following six days of competition in the ILCA 6 Intellectual Impairment Class.

Walters completed 15 races and maintained second place throughout the week, earning international recognition for his consistency, determination and continued development in the sport.

Behind the achievement were months of preparation, intensive training and the support of a network of coaches, family members and organisations committed to helping him succeed on the international stage.

Coach Nickhail Rogers said Walters prepared for the championships through regular practical training at Oualie Bay and The Narrows, the channel between St. Kitts and Nevis, alongside classroom sessions focused on sailing techniques and race strategy.

“Preparation for Portugal required Elijah training a minimum of three times per week in Oualie Bay and The Narrows,” Rogers explained.

Training included sailing the ILCA 6 dinghy he would use in competition and completing exercises designed to improve his performance in the boat. The sessions were complemented by theoretical instruction covering rigging for different weather conditions, as well as strategic and tactical decision-making.

The combination of practical experience and classroom learning helped prepare Walters for the demands of international competition, where sailors must make quick decisions and adapt to changing conditions.

That preparation was put to the test during six consecutive days of racing in Portugal. Walters competed in three races daily during the first four days, followed by two races on the fifth day and one on the final day, completing 15 races in total.

Rogers said Walters maintained his second-place position throughout the competition, with his confidence and comfort on the water improving as the week progressed.

“He held a consistent second-place position throughout the entire week. His performance progressed as his comfort and confidence got progressively better,” the coach said.

An important part of that development was the review process conducted after each day of racing. Rogers explained that they held debriefing sessions to identify weaknesses and discuss areas for improvement before the next day’s competition.

“At the end of each day’s race, we had a debrief session and I would go over the weak areas of each race. He quickly fixed the weak areas discussed the following day of races,” Rogers said.

The ability to apply feedback and make adjustments helped Walters maintain his standing among the leading competitors throughout the championship.

However, the journey to Portugal also presented challenges before the competition began. Rogers identified securing sufficient funding and obtaining appropriate clothing for the expected weather conditions as the main difficulties.

“The only challenges encountered were achieving our funding goals and getting an appropriate wardrobe for the expected weather,” he said.

The clothing ordered for the trip ultimately could not be used, but warmer-than-expected conditions allowed Walters to compete in the clothing already available to him.

The team also undertook a final fundraising push to secure the remaining funds needed to participate in the championship.

“We successfully had a last-effort fundraiser push to secure the final quota,” Rogers said.

Despite those challenges, Walters delivered a consistent performance, and his coach believes the silver medal provides a strong foundation for further progress.

With next year’s championships scheduled to take place in Poland, Rogers said preparations would continue as the team looks to build on the achievement.

“For me, earning a second place means more training is in the future to get prepared for next year’s championships in Poland,” he said.

Beyond the competitive result, Rogers hopes Walters’ accomplishment will inspire more people with physical or cognitive impairments in St. Kitts and Nevis to explore sailing and recognise the opportunities available in the sport.

“It means more awareness for physically or cognitively impaired persons in St. Kitts and Nevis so they know that there is opportunity in sailing, whether for competition, fun or expanding their skill set,” Rogers said.

The Nevis Island Administration’s Department of Sports congratulated Walters on what it described as an outstanding silver-medal performance, praising his determination, perseverance and commitment throughout the 15 races.

The department also recognised the contributions of Rogers, Walters’ family, the St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association, the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center and the many others who supported his journey.

In its congratulatory message, the department described the achievement as “a testament to what can be accomplished with talent, dedication and belief.”

The Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center also congratulated Walters, acknowledging the support of his coach, family, World Sailing, the Department of Sports and others who contributed to his success.

Walters began his sailing journey at the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center 15 years ago, where he continues to train and coach. His silver-medal finish represents a significant milestone in his sailing career and highlights the potential for athletes with disabilities to develop their abilities and compete successfully on the international stage.