Embarking on a New Chapter: Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Launches Dedicated Website for Returning Nationals

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis takes immense pleasure in announcing the launch of a groundbreaking initiative, the Returning Nationals Secretariat’s dedicated website. Crafted with care, this platform is designed to extend a warm and celebratory welcome to nationals considering returning to their beloved twin-island state.

The Returning Nationals Secretariat website is more than a virtual portal; it is a testament to the government’s commitment to facilitating a seamless and stress-free transition for those returning home, be it for retirement or to continue contributing to the growth and development of our vibrant nation.

More than a decade ago, the creation of the Returning Nationals Secretariat marked the beginning of a new chapter, recognizing and celebrating the significant contributions of returning nationals in shaping the socio-economic fabric of St. Kitts and Nevis. This newly launched website is designed to offer returning nationals all the necessary information, crucial advice, and hands-on support to seamlessly facilitate their resettlement journey.

Eligible individuals will benefit from duty-free concessions on selected personal and household effects imported into the country, making the return process even more accessible and welcoming.

Dr Marcus L Natta, Cabinet Secretary, mentioned that the new website will serve as a central source of information.

“We warmly welcome all returning nationals as you step back onto your cherished homeland. Our dedicated website serves as your primary source of vital information and resources to simplify your reintegration into St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Dr Natta. “We recognize that coming back after a period abroad is a journey laden with diverse emotions. This welcome portal is crafted to greet you with open arms, providing you with practical advice, cultural understanding, and the necessary support to smoothly blend back into the tapestry of your nation.”

Dr Natta expressed that the moment has arrived for returning nationals to begin a fresh chapter in their homeland. He further emphasized that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis stands ready to assist these nationals at every phase of their journey.

Learn more at: www.returningnationals.gov.kn