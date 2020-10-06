BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The residents of St. Kitts and Nevis have benefited from the bonds of cooperation between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Simply Help Foundation.

His Excellency Tom Lee, Republic of China (Taiwan) Resident Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, handed over useful items on behalf of Simply Help.

“St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan are good friends and good brothers and sisters,” said H.E. Lee. “he embassy promotes people to people relationships.”

Simply Help has been donating to those in need annually for six years. Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell expressed the government’s sincerest gratitude to the Founder and Director of Simply Help Foundation, Tina Bow and all the members of her organization who work diligently on behalf of people throughout the world in need of assistance.

“Charitable work, especially the kind intended to alleviate poverty and empower marginalized citizens is always important, but especially so in times of social and economic crisis,” said Hon. Powell. “The Simply Help Foundation’s purpose is to empower people living in poverty so that they can sustain themselves and their families in their own environment.

“The continued commitment of Simply Help to this charitable work is particularly important at this time when so many are faced with financial hardship resulting from the reduced economic activity,” said Powell.