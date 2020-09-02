Road Town, BVI–1st September, 2020–In a lengthy speech by an unnamed spokesperson, believed by the SK&NO to be the Premier Andrew Fahie, and published by the Caribbean Tourism Organization on its Web site, the BVI laid out its plan to deal with Covid-19.

A shortened version of the speech containing the key points follows:

“Our people and businesses should not be made to suffer for a few lawless people. BVI will not be a hub no more for these illegal activities. We are small in size and we cannot continue to allow this behavior to continue.”

“For the last six months, we have been warning everyone that COVID-19 is not playing around with us and we cannot play around with COVID-19.”

“For six months, we have been asking you to heed the precautions and to practice the safety measures such as washing your hands for 20 seconds, wearing the appropriate face masks when you are going out in public, sanitizing your hands and work spaces, standing six feet apart, and avoid congregating in large crowds.”

“We invested our own tax dollars to set up our own COVID-19 testing lab. We invested in test kits to allow us to have the resources to test for COVID-19. And over the years we invested in our people to train and retain them in the medical field.”

“But here we are, with some of our efforts being retarded due to the lawlessness of a few.”

“But there are those few who have not been taking COVID-19 seriously and have not fully embraced the level of personal responsibility that is needed to reduce transmission of the virus.”

“For example, we have a situation where a few persons have not been taking the closure of our Territorial borders seriously even though they knew they are closed.”

“We have another situation where some of us are engaging in mass, social or family gatherings with persons outside their immediate households. We are having house parties and getaways by our aunts, uncles and cousins. We don’t wear our masks. We do not social distance. We let down our guards because it is our family.”

“Then we go back to our homes and we bring the unwanted and dreaded gift of the Coronavirus home to our immediate love ones. This is actually the reality of some of the cases we have learned about.”

“If persons fail to adhere to all the further measures being put in place now to contain COVID-19, then, and only then, we will be forced to implement a 24-hour 14-day lock down, so my people the choice is yours, the choice is mines.”