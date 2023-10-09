Emerita Emerencia Participating Again In Aruba’s Children’s Book Festival

- Advertisement -

ORANJESTAD – Emerita Emerencia is participating again this year in the Children’s Book Festival and will visit several schools.

Emerita Emerencia was born in Aruba and has never forgotten where she is from, although she lived more years in Canada and the United States than in Aruba.

She came back to Aruba in 2009, again. During her years abroad, she studied theater and dance and then worked as an actress, dancer and storyteller.

Emerita adapts stories and also tells her own, through the integration of, movement, percussion, singing and puppetry, creating her own unique style.

In Canada, she has been invited as a storyteller throughout the year, for over 15 years, by festivals, as well as schools and organizations in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, Yukon and Alberta.

Emerita has represented Canada at International Festivals in America and Kenya. From Canada, she has also been invited to participate in a festival in Curaçao, at Teatro Luna Blou and at several Centro di Barios and schools in Bonaire.

In November 2013, the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Culture Aruba, recognized Emerita with the National Theater Award in connection with the National celebration of World Theater Day.