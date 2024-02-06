Eminent Actress Juliette Jeffers Partners With The NIA To Facilitate An Acting Master Class On Nevis

Ms. Jeffers, who is also a writer, director, producer, acting coach and educator, will be hosting the class, dubbed “A Taste of Hollywood” on March 02 and 03, 2024.

This was disclosed during Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley’s January 30, 2024 press conference.

“She has had many roles. She has been on The Young and The Restless, she has appeared in Murder She Wrote, Saved By the Bell, in Martin, in E.R., Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, and Law & Order.

“She has also appeared in some 18 films, that is, actual movies that she has appeared in. So we think that Juliette Jeffers is eminently qualified to lead our Taste of Hollywood master class in acting,” Premier Brantley said.

Premier Brantley, who holds responsibility for Foreign Investment and the Film Industry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), said the idea for the acting classes is to prepare persons on Nevis to take advantage of opportunities that may arise with the burgeoning film industry on the island, or to pursue the art form elsewhere.

“For those who already have the acting bug because they got small parts in the MSR movies that were filmed here, we encourage you to come and hone your craft, and for those who are interested we also encourage you to come.

“This is important because it is the next evolution. We’re not just talking about people coming in and making a movie and then leaving. We are talking about having skillsets developed locally. Who knows, the next Cicely Tyson might be listening to me right now. The next great actress or actor might be in school right now looking for an opportunity.”

The Premier took the opportunity to publicly thank the actress for partnering with the NIA and for ‘giving back’ to the community of her heritage. He said it is an excellent opportunity for persons to learn at the feet of someone who has an excellent career in film such as Ms. Jeffers.

He also expressed gratitude to the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis for being the main sponsor of the event, as well as the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation (NDCF) and the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA).

The event is being done under the umbrella of the Nevis Investment Promotion Agency (NIPA), as film is one of the areas the government has designated as a growth area and an area for investment on the island.

The acting master class will accommodate 30 persons and will cover the basics of acting, improvisation, character development, scene study, memorization techniques, and on camera techniques.