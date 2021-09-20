By Steven McIntosh
Entertainment reporter
BBC= Netflix’s royal drama The Crown and Apple TV comedy Ted Lasso were the big winners at Sunday’s Emmy Awards.
The Crown’s prizes included best drama series and four acting wins – for Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Tobias Menzies.
“What a lovely end to the most extraordinary journey with this lovely family,” Colman said of her final series playing Queen Elizabeth II.
“I loved every second of it and I can’t wait to see what happens next.”
Becoming emotional, she added: “I wish my dad was here to see this. I lost my daddy during Covid, and he would’ve loved all of this.”
The Crown’s victory in the best drama series category is not the first time a streaming service has won the top prize at the Emmys, but it does mark the first victory for Netflix.
Anderson won for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher, Menzies for the Duke of Edinburgh, and O’Connor for Prince Charles.
Many of this year’s nominated actors from The Crown left the show after its most recent series, including Emerald Fennell, who played the Duchess of Cornwall, and Colman, who will be replaced as the Queen in the forthcoming fifth season by Imelda Staunton.
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday and saw most nominees attend in person, although many British nominees appeared from a separate hub in London.
UK winners included Michaela Coel, who won outstanding writing for a limited series for her consent drama I May Destroy You. “I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault,” she said as she collected her award.
Coel also used her speech to address aspiring writers, telling them: “Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable, I dare you.”
She said staying away from social media could help them to create their best work. “Do not be afraid to disappear, from it, from us, for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence,” she said.
#EmmysSoWhite
The British writer and actress was one of the few non-white stars to score a win at the awards, which was criticised online for its lack of diversity.
While many black actors were nominated, when it came to the ceremony itself, white performers took home all 12 acting awards across the comedy, drama and limited series categories.
In contrast, three black stars were among the four winning guest actors at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, a prelude to this Sunday’s main event – namely Saturday Night Live hosts Dave Chappelle and Maya Rudolph, and Lovecraft Country’s Courtney B Vance.
The host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul Charles, however, did manage to become the most-awarded black artist in Emmy history on Sunday, bagging his 11th award for the outstanding competition programme.
If MJ Rodriguez from drag ball drama Pose had beaten Colman to the lead actress award, she would have become the first transgender performer to win in a lead acting category.
Kate Winslet and Ewan McGregor were named best limited series actress and actor for Mare of Easttown and Halston respectively.
Winslet said: “I want to acknowledge my fellow nominees in this decade that has to be about women having each other’s backs. I support you, I salute you, I am proud of all of you.
The HBO crime drama saw the actress play a police detective who is investigating the murder of a girl in a working-class community in Pennsylvania.
“Mare of Easttown was this cultural moment, and it brought people together and gave people something to talk about other than a pandemic, and I want to thank everybody for watching our show,” Winslet said.
Paying tribute to writer and creator Brad Ingelsby, she added: “You created a middle-aged, imperfect, flawed mother, and you made us all feel validated.”
Her Mare of Easttown co-stars Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson also both won supporting actor and actress for their performances in the show.
Jason Sudeikis was named best lead comedy actor for his performance in Ted Lasso, while his British co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein won best supporting actress and actor.
“This show is about family, it’s about mentors and teachers, it’s about team-mates,” Sudeikis said. “And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life.”
His co-star Waddingham, a successful theatre actress, called for more stage stars to be given TV roles during her acceptance speech.
“West End musical performers need to be on screen more,” she told the audience. “Please give us a chance because we won’t let you down.”
She paid tribute to co-star and fellow nominee Juno Temple, saying she wished she could share the prize with her.
Goldstein won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of cantankerous club captain Roy Kent. The 41-year-old said starring in the show had been “one of the greatest honours” of his life.
Ted Lasso, which first aired on Apple TV last year, tells the story of a US football coach who moves to the UK to coach a fictional Premiership team.
Emmy Awards 2021: The biggest winners
Jean Smart was named best lead actress in a comedy series for her performance in Hacks.
As well as taking the top drama prize of the night, The Crown’s Peter Morgan and Jessica Hobbs also won for writing and directing respectively.
Collecting the writing prize, Morgan said: “I’m very proud, I’m very grateful, we’re going to party. Goodnight.”
Hobbs thanked other female directors and her mother, who she said is still directing at the age of 77. Menzies was not present to collect his award.
The final award of the night, outstanding limited or anthology series, went to Netflix’s chess drama The Queen’s Gambit.
In a highly competitive category, it won ahead of I May Destroy You, Mare Of Easttown, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision.
Netflix’s combined total of 44 wins this year meant it towered above its nearest competitor – HBO and its HBO Max streaming service with 19.
That makes this year the first time Netflix had won more Emmys than HBO, which has dominated the ceremony for years. Disney+ was third on 14, while Apple TV won 10.
This year’s In Memoriam section included tributes to stars including Larry King, Michael Apted, Alex Trebek, Helen McCrory, Jessica Walter, Cicely Tyson and Michael K Williams.
The ceremony, hosted by US comedian Cedric the Entertainer, was held after a year of increased TV viewing prompted by lockdown restrictions around the world.