Employees of BDOCS recognized for Long Service and Good Conduct

NASSAU, The Bahamas – More than 60 employees of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) were saluted for long service and good conduct as part of the organization’s 71st anniversary observances.

Officers received awards for “faithful” and “dedicated” service in categories of 30, 25 and 18 years. Deputy to the Governor-General Ruby Ann Darling presented the awards Thursday, November 9, 2023 during a ceremony at the Lower Gardens, Government House, Mount Fitzwilliam. The theme for the week of celebrations is ‘Building on the Legacy – Advancing towards Corrections.’

Members of the BDOCS executive management team, senior government officials, representatives of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, family and well-wishers witnessed the presentations.

Bernadette Thompson-Murray, Acting Commissioner of Corrections congratulated the honourees, extended best wishes to them and encouraged them to work hard and not to become weary.

She said their passion, persistence, perseverance, patience, hard work and countless sacrifices have helped with the transformation process that the organization is presently experiencing.

“The Bahamas Department of Corrections recognizes your hard work over the years and acknowledges that the institution will forever be indebted to you for serving faithfully for 18, 25 and 30, years which is admirable and deserving of the recognition that is being bestowed upon you today.

“The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services applauds the determination and effort that you have demonstrated during your time with the department. Hence, the Correctional Services is proud to have you on our team,” she said.