Energy And Transport Minister Receives The Chinese Ambassador In A Courtesy Call

Nassau, The Bahamas - Minister of Energy and Transport the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis received in a courtesy call the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Her Excellency Yan Jiarong, July 29, 2024 at the ministry's offices.
