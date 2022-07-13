England-3m Unvaccinated, US Considers 2nd Booster, World Covid Stats, More

Biden administration health officials on Tuesday said they are discussing authorizing a second COVID-19 booster shot for all adults, but downplayed any imminent recommendations.
- “Those conversations have been going on for a while,” White House coronavirus coordinator Ashish Jha said Tuesday in a press briefing. Jha added, however, that the ultimate decision rests with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
- “I know that the FDA is considering this, looking at it, and I know CDC scientists are thinking about this and looking at the data as well. The decision is purely up to them,” Jha said.
The White House has been working hard to promote second booster shots to Americans over the age of 50, which have been authorized since late March. People ages 12 and older who are immunocompromised are also eligible.
Lag in boosters: But while about 67 percent of all Americans have been fully vaccinated against the virus, only 34 percent of eligible Americans have received a booster dose, according to federal data. In addition, health officials are working on a fall booster campaign that will target specific variants of omicron, as evidence shows immunity from the first booster series is waning.
====================================================
WORLD COVID STATS
Coronavirus Cases:
563,108,744
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|New
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|563,108,744
|+242,326
|6,377,007
|+295
|535,606,540
|+146,962
|21,125,197
|38,520
|72,242
|818.1
|1
|USA
|90,683,223
|1,046,613
|86,137,546
|3,499,064
|4,077
|1,058,287,178
|2
|India
|43,672,155
|525,519
|43,011,874
|134,762
|698
|31,029
|373
|867,769,574
|616,551
|1,407,458,411
|3
|Brazil
|33,005,278
|674,166
|31,346,111
|985,001
|8,318
|153,074
|3,127
|63,776,166
|295,785
|215,616,701
|4
|France
|32,548,947
|150,305
|30,204,294
|2,194,348
|869
|496,432
|2,292
|271,490,188
|4,140,734
|65,565,718
|5
|Germany
|29,308,100
|142,139
|27,486,300
|1,679,661
|1,173
|347,557
|1,686
|122,332,384
|1,450,709
|84,325,954
|6
|UK
|22,883,995
|180,718
|22,294,298
|+14,778
|408,979
|146
|333,549
|2,634
|522,526,476
|7,616,168
|68,607,534
|7
|Italy
|19,667,320
|169,390
|18,147,449
|1,350,481
|375
|326,255
|2,810
|230,958,097
|3,831,295
|60,281,990
|8
|S. Korea
|18,602,109
|+40,248
|24,680
|+12
|18,295,105
|+6,773
|282,324
|67
|362,202
|481
|15,804,065
|307,721
|51,358,445
|9
|Russia
|18,468,310
|381,669
|17,894,065
|192,576
|2,300
|126,442
|2,613
|273,400,000
|1,871,820
|146,061,049
|10
|Turkey
|15,180,444
|99,057
|15,035,727
|45,660
|975
|176,157
|1,149
|162,743,369
|1,888,512
|86,175,464
|11
|Spain
|13,032,841
|108,948
|12,370,046
|553,847
|339
|278,531
|2,328
|471,036,328
|10,066,726
|46,791,413
|12
|Vietnam
|10,756,254
|43,090
|9,780,172
|932,992
|30
|108,528
|435
|85,826,548
|865,966
|99,110,760
|13
|Japan
|9,810,874
|+68,191
|31,465
|+20
|9,358,710
|+25,744
|420,699
|90
|78,054
|250
|57,943,235
|460,989
|125,693,349
|14
|Argentina
|9,426,171
|129,145
|9,216,015
|+3,668
|81,011
|393
|204,761
|2,805
|35,716,069
|775,847
|46,034,964
|15
|Australia
|8,605,813
|+44,242
|10,442
|+57
|8,236,875
|358,496
|137
|329,743
|400
|74,871,899
|2,868,811
|26,098,578
|16
|Netherlands
|8,253,854
|22,409
|8,083,744
|147,701
|54
|479,553
|1,302
|21,107,399
|1,226,349
|17,211,574
|17
|Iran
|7,255,017
|141,451
|7,065,473
|48,093
|386
|84,196
|1,642
|52,690,831
|611,487
|86,168,393
|18
|Mexico
|6,301,645
|+36,334
|326,189
|+92
|5,393,938
|+24,700
|581,518
|4,798
|47,858
|2,477
|16,978,434
|128,943
|131,673,839
|19
|Colombia
|6,198,848
|140,202
|6,008,044
|50,602
|342
|119,254
|2,697
|35,662,857
|686,084
|51,980,326
|20
|Indonesia
|6,116,347
|156,806
|5,937,625
|21,916
|2,771
|21,893
|561
|101,731,686
|364,139
|279,376,284
|21
|Poland
|6,024,488
|116,458
|5,335,725
|572,305
|408
|159,535
|3,084
|36,529,495
|967,342
|37,762,763
|22
|Portugal
|5,266,454
|24,359
|4,959,179
|282,916
|61
|519,550
|2,403
|43,527,258
|4,294,080
|10,136,574
|23
|Ukraine
|5,019,125
|108,671
|4,907,472
|+149
|2,982
|177
|116,177
|2,515
|19,521,252
|451,856
|43,202,421
|24
|DPRK
|4,769,330
|+770
|74
|4,767,690
|+1,050
|1,566
|183,384
|3
|26,007,392
|25
|Malaysia
|4,600,736
|35,819
|4,529,201
|35,716
|52
|138,555
|1,079
|61,512,764
|1,852,508
|33,205,130
|26
|Thailand
|4,550,924
|+2,391
|30,910
|+25
|4,495,935
|+1,901
|24,079
|1,496
|64,870
|441
|17,270,775
|246,183
|70,154,321
|27
|Austria
|4,547,061
|18,900
|4,413,524
|114,637
|56
|499,108
|2,075
|191,602,402
|21,031,233
|9,110,374
|28
|Israel
|4,472,124
|11,101
|4,382,181
|78,842
|310
|479,533
|1,190
|41,373,364
|4,436,346
|9,326,000
|29
|Belgium
|4,320,107
|32,015
|4,143,766
|144,326
|74
|369,503
|2,738
|34,708,412
|2,968,644
|11,691,673
|30
|Taiwan
|4,162,290
|+29,911
|7,829
|+49
|3,479,788
|+48,265
|674,673
|174,125
|328
|21,797,516
|911,878
|23,903,984
|31
|Chile
|4,095,096
|58,878
|3,761,131
|275,087
|190
|210,564
|3,027
|41,114,333
|2,114,039
|19,448,234
|32
|South Africa
|3,998,466
|101,895
|3,889,195
|7,376
|192
|65,741
|1,675
|25,839,392
|424,838
|60,821,824
|33
|Canada
|3,986,208
|42,239
|3,570,055
|373,914
|195
|103,776
|1,100
|62,586,673
|1,629,363
|38,411,751
|34
|Czechia
|3,945,779
|+1,980
|40,340
|+2
|3,896,405
|+295
|9,034
|13
|367,077
|3,753
|55,600,228
|5,172,512
|10,749,174
|35
|Switzerland
|3,843,522
|14,008
|3,666,352
|163,162
|60
|437,625
|1,595
|21,598,881
|2,459,257
|8,782,687
|36
|Greece
|3,843,142
|30,476
|3,614,441
|198,225
|103
|372,394
|2,953
|86,634,526
|8,394,746
|10,320,089
|37
|Philippines
|3,721,413
|60,640
|3,646,309
|14,464
|464
|33,070
|539
|31,029,508
|275,738
|112,532,406
|38
|Peru
|3,691,213
|213,714
|3,411,396
|+7,452
|66,103
|164
|108,881
|6,304
|31,998,554
|943,875
|33,901,270
|39
|Denmark
|3,034,352
|6,530
|3,004,374
|23,448
|14
|520,162
|1,119
|127,792,668
|21,906,801
|5,833,470
|40
|Romania
|2,946,174
|65,797
|2,853,664
|26,713
|90
|155,240
|3,467
|23,657,382
|1,246,557
|18,978,177
|41
|Sweden
|2,523,404
|19,111
|2,492,728
|+101
|11,565
|12
|246,747
|1,869
|18,688,615
|1,827,437
|10,226,683
|42
|Iraq
|2,390,684
|25,257
|2,329,586
|35,841
|29
|56,855
|601
|18,896,574
|449,396
|42,048,831
|43
|Serbia
|2,045,101
|16,155
|2,008,890
|20,056
|9
|235,986
|1,864
|9,995,798
|1,153,425
|8,666,191
|44
|Bangladesh
|1,991,031
|29,212
|1,915,860
|45,959
|1,228
|11,851
|174
|14,456,782
|86,047
|168,009,452
|45
|Hungary
|1,932,788
|46,661
|1,874,932
|11,195
|10
|201,107
|4,855
|11,394,556
|1,185,607
|9,610,736
|46
|Slovakia
|1,802,866
|+873
|20,166
|+3
|1,775,235
|+519
|7,465
|16
|329,894
|3,690
|7,193,460
|1,316,280
|5,464,992
|47
|Jordan
|1,700,526
|14,068
|1,685,354
|1,104
|124
|163,385
|1,352
|16,894,012
|1,623,161
|10,408,095
|48
|Georgia
|1,662,299
|16,844
|1,637,293
|8,162
|418,328
|4,239
|16,920,079
|4,258,040
|3,973,678
|49
|Ireland
|1,614,631
|7,503
|1,564,987
|42,141
|46
|319,767
|1,486
|12,460,570
|2,467,734
|5,049,397
|50
|Pakistan
|1,543,741
|+236
|30,424
|1,502,260
|11,057
|152
|6,724
|133
|29,201,954
|127,202
|229,571,350
|51
|Singapore
|1,540,778
|1,437
|1,440,580
|98,761
|15
|259,240
|242
|24,107,231
|4,056,106
|5,943,442
|52
|New Zealand
|1,462,257
|+11,806
|1,674
|+29
|1,390,502
|+10,527
|70,081
|292,329
|335
|7,323,062
|1,463,998
|5,002,100
|53
|Norway
|1,451,515
|3,415
|1,440,778
|7,322
|20
|263,576
|620
|11,002,430
|1,997,893
|5,507,016
|54
|Kazakhstan
|1,310,370
|+482
|13,663
|1,293,251
|+55
|3,456
|24
|68,138
|710
|11,575,012
|601,888
|19,231,183
|55
|Hong Kong
|1,276,686
|9,420
|1,206,276
|60,990
|5
|167,543
|1,236
|50,415,048
|6,616,103
|7,620,052
|56
|Morocco
|1,242,828
|16,160
|1,209,366
|17,302
|293
|32,883
|428
|12,055,978
|318,976
|37,795,843
|57
|Bulgaria
|1,180,636
|37,279
|1,133,543
|9,814
|40
|172,540
|5,448
|10,156,677
|1,484,314
|6,842,676
|58
|Croatia
|1,160,253
|16,124
|1,136,775
|7,354
|13
|286,195
|3,977
|4,976,485
|1,227,528
|4,054,071
|59
|Finland
|1,158,485
|4,941
|1,120,401
|33,143
|21
|208,431
|889
|11,097,112
|1,996,554
|5,558,133
|60
|Lebanon
|1,125,720
|10,477
|1,087,587
|27,656
|186
|166,437
|1,549
|4,795,578
|709,025
|6,763,628
|61
|Cuba
|1,106,490
|8,529
|1,097,695
|266
|23
|97,810
|754
|13,852,049
|1,224,476
|11,312,631
|62
|Tunisia
|1,087,030
|28,823
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|29
|90,069
|2,388
|4,743,992
|393,077
|12,068,859
|63
|Lithuania
|1,072,499
|+634
|9,185
|+3
|1,038,300
|25,014
|3
|405,403
|3,472
|10,022,944
|3,788,659
|2,645,512
|64
|Slovenia
|1,052,574
|6,661
|1,030,023
|15,890
|14
|506,163
|3,203
|2,690,294
|1,293,712
|2,079,516
|65
|Belarus
|994,037
|7,118
|985,592
|1,327
|105,267
|754
|13,646,641
|1,445,154
|9,443,035
|66
|Nepal
|980,590
|11,952
|967,765
|873
|32,473
|396
|5,776,591
|191,295
|30,197,236
|67
|UAE
|966,075
|2,324
|946,202
|17,549
|95,347
|229
|172,875,565
|17,061,982
|10,132,209
|68
|Uruguay
|965,370
|7,373
|955,371
|2,626
|18
|275,971
|2,108
|6,114,822
|1,748,048
|3,498,086
|69
|Guatemala
|955,370
|18,748
|874,886
|61,736
|5
|51,402
|1,009
|5,038,882
|271,109
|18,586,169
|70
|Bolivia
|952,456
|+3,801
|21,973
|+3
|896,459
|+1,060
|34,024
|220
|79,403
|1,832
|2,705,422
|225,542
|11,995,227
|71
|Panama
|932,710
|8,384
|910,900
|13,426
|16
|209,494
|1,883
|6,637,861
|1,490,914
|4,452,210
|72
|Mongolia
|929,653
|2,179
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|192
|274,629
|644
|4,030,048
|1,190,519
|3,385,118
|73
|Ecuador
|922,398
|35,755
|870,666
|15,977
|759
|50,723
|1,966
|2,470,170
|135,834
|18,185,175
|74
|Costa Rica
|904,934
|8,525
|860,711
|35,698
|52
|174,420
|1,643
|4,659,757
|898,138
|5,188,244
|75
|Latvia
|842,127
|5,871
|828,677
|7,579
|2
|456,675
|3,184
|7,351,810
|3,986,797
|1,844,039
|76
|Saudi Arabia
|800,869
|9,223
|785,622
|6,024
|148
|22,302
|257
|43,588,775
|1,213,801
|35,910,982
|77
|Azerbaijan
|793,764
|9,719
|783,453
|592
|76,885
|941
|6,972,527
|675,364
|10,324,100
|78
|Paraguay
|673,829
|19,036
|639,340
|15,453
|6
|92,181
|2,604
|2,646,163
|362,001
|7,309,826
|79
|Sri Lanka
|664,315
|16,526
|647,439
|350
|30,763
|765
|6,486,117
|300,354
|21,594,902
|80
|Kuwait
|648,216
|2,556
|641,752
|3,908
|6
|147,376
|581
|8,242,720
|1,874,039
|4,398,372
|81
|Bahrain
|641,978
|1,503
|630,310
|10,165
|17
|352,493
|825
|10,086,686
|5,538,337
|1,821,248
|82
|Dominican Republic
|619,501
|4,383
|610,768
|4,350
|27
|55,972
|396
|3,544,927
|320,285
|11,068,033
|83
|Myanmar
|613,760
|19,434
|592,671
|1,655
|11,129
|352
|8,430,915
|152,878
|55,147,836
|84
|Palestine
|586,058
|5,358
|578,920
|1,780
|17
|109,721
|1,003
|3,078,533
|576,356
|5,341,370
|85
|Estonia
|585,143
|2,608
|523,576
|58,959
|6
|440,507
|1,963
|3,424,969
|2,578,383
|1,328,340
|86
|Cyprus
|530,510
|1,079
|124,370
|405,061
|60
|433,019
|881
|9,477,138
|7,735,536
|1,225,143
|87
|Venezuela
|528,566
|5,741
|520,124
|2,701
|36
|18,695
|203
|3,359,014
|118,807
|28,272,977
|88
|Moldova
|520,321
|11,567
|504,142
|4,612
|49
|129,594
|2,881
|3,216,305
|801,072
|4,014,999
|89
|Egypt
|515,645
|24,613
|442,182
|48,850
|122
|4,854
|232
|3,693,367
|34,764
|106,239,996
|90
|Libya
|502,289
|6,430
|490,973
|4,886
|101
|71,142
|911
|2,477,219
|350,863
|7,060,366
|91
|Ethiopia
|490,557
|7,552
|467,775
|15,230
|52
|4,063
|63
|5,090,700
|42,168
|120,725,546
|92
|Honduras
|430,672
|10,912
|132,498
|287,262
|105
|42,126
|1,067
|1,415,120
|138,420
|10,223,372
|93
|Réunion
|425,638
|819
|418,572
|6,247
|10
|468,640
|902
|1,603,660
|1,765,679
|908,240
|94
|Armenia
|423,771
|8,629
|412,661
|2,481
|142,470
|2,901
|3,109,931
|1,045,549
|2,974,448
|95
|Oman
|391,641
|4,260
|384,669
|2,712
|2
|72,939
|793
|25,000,000
|4,656,002
|5,369,413
|96
|Qatar
|390,055
|680
|384,439
|4,936
|2
|138,918
|242
|3,687,149
|1,313,178
|2,807,805
|97
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|379,982
|15,810
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|117,295
|4,880
|1,798,449
|555,154
|3,239,551
|98
|Kenya
|336,053
|5,668
|328,567
|1,818
|3
|5,983
|101
|3,785,128
|67,389
|56,167,928
|99
|Zambia
|327,102
|4,008
|322,093
|1,001
|4
|16,839
|206
|3,576,701
|184,122
|19,425,698
|100
|Botswana
|324,154
|2,753
|319,099
|2,302
|1
|132,432
|1,125
|2,026,898
|828,081
|2,447,705
|101
|North Macedonia
|316,729
|9,337
|305,503
|1,889
|152,040
|4,482
|2,079,928
|998,429
|2,083,201
|102
|Albania
|289,391
|3,516
|279,649
|6,226
|100,782
|1,224
|1,866,752
|650,110
|2,871,441
|103
|Algeria
|266,303
|6,875
|178,715
|80,713
|6
|5,859
|151
|230,861
|5,079
|45,453,330
|104
|Luxembourg
|263,167
|1,094
|251,249
|10,824
|407,010
|1,692
|4,307,055
|6,661,225
|646,586
|105
|Nigeria
|258,874
|3,144
|250,456
|5,274
|11
|1,196
|15
|5,349,305
|24,711
|216,477,526
|106
|Zimbabwe
|255,981
|5,565
|249,723
|693
|12
|16,730
|364
|2,414,325
|157,791
|15,300,742
|107
|Montenegro
|244,337
|2,730
|238,658
|2,949
|6
|388,931
|4,346
|2,510,654
|3,996,412
|628,227
|108
|Uzbekistan
|241,882
|+68
|1,637
|238,799
|+43
|1,446
|23
|7,021
|48
|1,377,915
|39,997
|34,450,739
|109
|Mozambique
|228,769
|2,214
|226,133
|422
|11
|6,927
|67
|1,356,697
|41,078
|33,027,232
|110
|China
|226,909
|+98
|5,226
|220,601
|+76
|1,082
|158
|4
|160,000,000
|111,163
|1,439,323,776
|111
|Laos
|210,401
|+15
|757
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|28,094
|101
|1,233,207
|164,665
|7,489,195
|112
|Martinique
|207,969
|987
|104
|206,878
|8
|555,064
|2,634
|828,928
|2,212,386
|374,676
|113
|Kyrgyzstan
|201,282
|+229
|2,991
|196,406
|1,885
|131
|29,855
|444
|1,907,195
|282,882
|6,742,005
|114
|Iceland
|197,707
|179
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2
|571,864
|518
|1,975,384
|5,713,760
|345,724
|115
|Maldives
|183,491
|307
|163,687
|19,497
|25
|327,775
|548
|2,213,831
|3,954,626
|559,808
|116
|Afghanistan
|183,272
|7,728
|165,139
|10,405
|1,124
|4,503
|190
|1,011,666
|24,855
|40,702,308
|117
|El Salvador
|180,970
|4,164
|165,895
|10,911
|8
|27,619
|635
|2,284,873
|348,707
|6,552,423
|118
|Brunei
|176,682
|225
|164,116
|12,341
|3
|396,188
|505
|717,784
|1,609,544
|445,955
|119
|Guadeloupe
|175,348
|958
|2,250
|172,140
|19
|438,083
|2,393
|938,039
|2,343,562
|400,262
|120
|Namibia
|169,253
|4,065
|164,813
|375
|64,257
|1,543
|1,062,663
|403,438
|2,634,018
|121
|Uganda
|168,440
|3,627
|100,420
|64,393
|10
|3,461
|75
|2,791,873
|57,371
|48,663,811
|122
|Trinidad and Tobago
|168,427
|4,031
|158,396
|6,000
|18
|119,566
|2,862
|779,251
|553,187
|1,408,657
|123
|Ghana
|167,215
|1,456
|165,153
|606
|2
|5,163
|45
|2,479,277
|76,555
|32,385,387
|124
|Jamaica
|144,138
|3,158
|91,858
|49,122
|48,250
|1,057
|1,137,021
|380,616
|2,987,317
|125
|Cambodia
|136,390
|+16
|3,056
|133,258
|+14
|76
|7,936
|178
|3,001,916
|174,660
|17,187,175
|126
|Rwanda
|131,734
|1,462
|45,522
|84,750
|9,685
|107
|5,601,407
|411,812
|13,601,870
|127
|Cameroon
|120,068
|1,931
|117,791
|346
|13
|4,306
|69
|1,751,774
|62,826
|27,882,899
|128
|Malta
|109,493
|763
|100,587
|8,143
|4
|246,649
|1,719
|1,988,388
|4,479,138
|443,922
|129
|Angola
|101,320
|1,900
|97,149
|2,271
|2,900
|54
|1,499,795
|42,931
|34,934,858
|130
|DRC
|91,737
|1,376
|50,930
|39,431
|965
|14
|846,704
|8,906
|95,070,644
|131
|French Guiana
|89,779
|402
|11,254
|78,123
|1
|285,605
|1,279
|644,972
|2,051,784
|314,347
|132
|Malawi
|86,799
|2,651
|83,506
|642
|67
|4,312
|132
|596,340
|29,624
|20,130,160
|133
|Senegal
|86,526
|1,968
|84,478
|80
|4,906
|112
|1,121,712
|63,601
|17,636,721
|134
|Barbados
|86,451
|478
|84,467
|1,506
|300,086
|1,659
|712,548
|2,473,378
|288,087
|135
|Channel Islands
|84,518
|181
|81,180
|3,157
|477,217
|1,022
|1,252,808
|7,073,775
|177,106
|136
|Ivory Coast
|84,165
|806
|83,218
|141
|3,038
|29
|1,561,117
|56,358
|27,699,962
|137
|Suriname
|80,919
|1,377
|49,590
|29,952
|135,482
|2,305
|238,251
|398,901
|597,268
|138
|French Polynesia
|73,858
|649
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|259,886
|2,284
|284,194
|139
|Eswatini
|73,227
|1,417
|71,716
|94
|11
|61,823
|1,196
|1,038,507
|876,769
|1,184,471
|140
|Guyana
|68,409
|1,263
|66,328
|818
|86,132
|1,590
|666,957
|839,752
|794,231
|141
|New Caledonia
|66,596
|314
|64,483
|1,799
|9
|228,811
|1,079
|98,964
|340,022
|291,052
|142
|Fiji
|66,405
|869
|63,984
|1,552
|73,006
|955
|582,933
|640,875
|909,589
|143
|Madagascar
|66,098
|1,403
|63,895
|800
|6
|2,269
|48
|478,036
|16,410
|29,131,422
|144
|Belize
|65,508
|680
|64,113
|715
|6
|158,910
|1,650
|576,016
|1,397,303
|412,234
|145
|Sudan
|62,795
|4,955
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1,367
|108
|562,941
|12,259
|45,920,856
|146
|Cabo Verde
|61,669
|409
|60,753
|507
|23
|108,533
|720
|401,416
|706,462
|568,206
|147
|Mauritania
|61,403
|986
|58,694
|1,723
|12,539
|201
|884,171
|180,555
|4,896,949
|148
|Bhutan
|59,940
|21
|59,845
|74
|75,989
|27
|2,303,734
|2,920,552
|788,801
|149
|Syria
|55,957
|3,150
|52,774
|33
|3,048
|172
|146,269
|7,966
|18,360,873
|150
|Gabon
|48,157
|305
|47,391
|461
|20,651
|131
|1,604,748
|688,142
|2,332,000
|151
|Seychelles
|45,000
|167
|44,627
|206
|451,903
|1,677
|99,579
|152
|Curaçao
|44,782
|280
|44,339
|163
|3
|270,666
|1,692
|496,693
|3,002,055
|165,451
|153
|Papua New Guinea
|44,752
|662
|43,982
|108
|7
|4,817
|71
|249,149
|26,819
|9,289,967
|154
|Andorra
|44,671
|153
|43,802
|716
|14
|576,288
|1,974
|249,838
|3,223,092
|77,515
|155
|Burundi
|42,963
|38
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3,408
|3
|345,742
|27,424
|12,607,335
|156
|Aruba
|41,448
|224
|40,882
|342
|2
|384,908
|2,080
|177,885
|1,651,932
|107,683
|157
|Mauritius
|38,737
|1,008
|36,856
|873
|30,357
|790
|358,675
|281,085
|1,276,038
|158
|Mayotte
|37,958
|187
|2,964
|34,807
|132,658
|654
|176,919
|618,308
|286,134
|159
|Togo
|37,636
|275
|37,129
|232
|4,340
|32
|759,075
|87,539
|8,671,327
|160
|Guinea
|37,358
|443
|36,419
|496
|8
|2,697
|32
|660,107
|47,649
|13,853,563
|161
|Isle of Man
|36,998
|110
|26,794
|10,094
|430,495
|1,280
|150,753
|1,754,104
|85,943
|162
|Bahamas
|36,299
|822
|34,772
|705
|90,556
|2,051
|241,422
|602,280
|400,847
|163
|Tanzania
|36,174
|841
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|573
|13
|63,176,827
|164
|Faeroe Islands
|34,658
|28
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|703,873
|569
|778,000
|15,800,483
|49,239
|165
|Lesotho
|34,040
|702
|24,155
|9,183
|15,639
|323
|431,221
|198,116
|2,176,612
|166
|Haiti
|31,980
|837
|29,878
|1,265
|2,737
|72
|132,422
|11,334
|11,683,805
|167
|Mali
|31,192
|737
|30,355
|100
|1,455
|34
|706,012
|32,943
|21,431,023
|168
|Cayman Islands
|27,594
|29
|8,553
|19,012
|1
|410,112
|431
|222,773
|3,310,936
|67,284
|169
|Saint Lucia
|27,337
|385
|26,775
|177
|147,508
|2,077
|209,716
|1,131,612
|185,325
|170
|Benin
|27,216
|163
|25,506
|1,547
|5
|2,132
|13
|604,310
|47,339
|12,765,702
|171
|Somalia
|26,900
|1,350
|13,182
|12,368
|1,602
|80
|400,466
|23,851
|16,790,396
|172
|Congo
|24,421
|386
|20,178
|3,857
|4,216
|67
|347,815
|60,042
|5,792,909
|173
|Timor-Leste
|22,972
|133
|22,824
|15
|16,777
|97
|270,986
|197,907
|1,369,258
|174
|Solomon Islands
|21,544
|153
|16,357
|5,034
|1
|29,882
|212
|5,117
|7,097
|720,967
|175
|Burkina Faso
|20,853
|382
|20,439
|32
|945
|17
|248,995
|11,286
|22,063,038
|176
|Gibraltar
|19,796
|105
|16,579
|3,112
|587,924
|3,118
|534,283
|15,867,750
|33,671
|177
|San Marino
|18,886
|116
|18,186
|584
|4
|554,248
|3,404
|152,231
|4,467,528
|34,075
|178
|Grenada
|18,560
|233
|18,124
|203
|4
|163,412
|2,051
|171,871
|1,513,242
|113,578
|179
|Nicaragua
|18,491
|225
|4,225
|14,041
|2,726
|33
|6,784,040
|180
|Liechtenstein
|18,226
|85
|17,900
|241
|2
|475,267
|2,216
|102,174
|2,664,320
|38,349
|181
|Tajikistan
|17,786
|125
|17,264
|397
|1,784
|13
|9,971,110
|182
|South Sudan
|17,733
|138
|15,630
|1,965
|1
|1,547
|12
|410,280
|35,803
|11,459,285
|183
|Equatorial Guinea
|16,504
|183
|15,862
|459
|5
|11,030
|122
|346,685
|231,703
|1,496,247
|184
|Bermuda
|16,401
|140
|16,003
|258
|265,333
|2,265
|954,767
|15,446,055
|61,813
|185
|Djibouti
|15,690
|189
|15,427
|74
|15,427
|186
|305,941
|300,805
|1,017,073
|186
|Samoa
|15,134
|29
|1,605
|13,500
|4
|75,263
|144
|168,260
|836,773
|201,082
|187
|Dominica
|14,852
|68
|14,554
|230
|205,286
|940
|210,195
|2,905,333
|72,348
|188
|CAR
|14,712
|113
|6,859
|7,740
|2
|2,943
|23
|81,294
|16,260
|4,999,688
|189
|Monaco
|13,576
|57
|13,214
|305
|4
|341,063
|1,432
|77,770
|1,953,775
|39,805
|190
|Tonga
|12,382
|12
|12,223
|147
|114,522
|111
|535,009
|4,948,335
|108,119
|191
|Gambia
|12,009
|365
|11,591
|53
|4,702
|143
|155,686
|60,957
|2,554,041
|192
|Greenland
|11,971
|21
|2,761
|9,189
|4
|210,132
|369
|164,926
|2,895,013
|56,969
|193
|Yemen
|11,832
|2,149
|9,108
|575
|23
|380
|69
|265,253
|8,514
|31,155,152
|194
|Vanuatu
|11,690
|14
|11,502
|174
|36,342
|44
|24,976
|77,645
|321,668
|195
|Saint Martin
|11,224
|63
|1,399
|9,762
|7
|280,600
|1,575
|112,382
|2,809,550
|40,000
|196
|Sint Maarten
|10,656
|87
|10,524
|45
|10
|242,949
|1,984
|62,056
|1,414,833
|43,861
|197
|Caribbean Netherlands
|10,523
|35
|10,376
|112
|393,884
|1,310
|30,126
|1,127,639
|26,716
|198
|Eritrea
|9,827
|103
|9,700
|24
|2,695
|28
|23,693
|6,499
|3,645,743
|199
|Niger
|9,096
|311
|8,628
|157
|1
|350
|12
|254,538
|9,798
|25,979,587
|200
|Antigua and Barbuda
|8,686
|143
|8,516
|27
|1
|87,235
|1,436
|18,901
|189,826
|99,570
|201
|Guinea-Bissau
|8,400
|171
|8,151
|78
|6
|4,073
|83
|145,231
|70,428
|2,062,117
|202
|Comoros
|8,209
|160
|7,933
|116
|9,050
|176
|907,083
|203
|Sierra Leone
|7,718
|125
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|929
|15
|259,958
|31,301
|8,305,227
|204
|Liberia
|7,502
|294
|5,747
|1,461
|2
|1,416
|55
|139,824
|26,391
|5,298,213
|205
|Chad
|7,427
|193
|4,874
|2,360
|427
|11
|191,341
|11,010
|17,379,549
|206
|British Virgin Islands
|7,131
|63
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1
|232,750
|2,056
|105,790
|3,452,902
|30,638
|207
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|7,031
|114
|6,641
|276
|62,972
|1,021
|100,269
|898,041
|111,653
|208
|Nauru
|6,920
|1
|2,790
|4,129
|631,272
|91
|14,517
|1,324,302
|10,962
|209
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|6,332
|45
|6,137
|150
|117,346
|834
|108,021
|2,001,872
|53,960
|210
|Turks and Caicos
|6,234
|36
|6,141
|57
|4
|156,724
|905
|548,537
|13,790,306
|39,777
|211
|Sao Tome and Principe
|6,079
|74
|5,990
|15
|26,733
|325
|29,036
|127,690
|227,394
|212
|Cook Islands
|5,814
|1
|5,794
|19
|330,397
|57
|19,690
|1,118,941
|17,597
|213
|Palau
|5,308
|6
|5,047
|255
|1
|290,563
|328
|62,460
|3,419,093
|18,268
|214
|St. Barth
|4,845
|6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|487,523
|604
|78,646
|7,913,665
|9,938
|215
|Anguilla
|3,496
|9
|3,464
|23
|4
|228,886
|589
|51,382
|3,364,017
|15,274
|216
|Kiribati
|3,236
|13
|2,665
|558
|3
|26,275
|106
|123,157
|217
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|2,779
|1
|2,449
|329
|1
|484,400
|174
|24,116
|4,203,591
|5,737
|218
|Falkland Islands
|1,831
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|496,879
|8,632
|2,342,469
|3,685
|219
|Montserrat
|1,023
|8
|1,012
|3
|204,682
|1,601
|14,208
|2,842,737
|4,998
|220
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|0
|221
|Macao
|663
|3
|151
|509
|994
|4
|7,535
|11,293
|667,247
|222
|Wallis and Futuna
|456
|7
|438
|11
|42,063
|646
|20,508
|1,891,707
|10,841
|223
|Marshall Islands
|47
|18
|29
|783
|59,998
|224
|Micronesia
|38
|33
|5
|324
|21,923
|186,637
|117,463
|225
|Vatican City
|29
|29
|0
|36,025
|805
|226
|Niue
|26
|+1
|20
|6
|15,777
|1,648
|227
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|9
|0
|16
|2
|627,055
|228
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|229
|Tuvalu
|3
|3
|248
|12,086
|230
|Saint Helena
|2
|2
|0
|327
|6,114
|Total:
|563,108,744
|+242,326
|6,377,007
|+295
|535,606,540
|+146,962
|21,125,197
|38,520
|72,241.6
|818.1