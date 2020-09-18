(BBC)–England will honor the Black Lives Matter movement during their five-match T20 series against West Indies, says captain Heather Knight.

The first match in the series takes place on Monday at The Incora County Ground, Derby. “We’ve had a chat as players and we definitely want to do something to honor the movement,” said Knight.

“I’ll speak to (West Indies captain) Stafanie Taylor to work out what it will look like for both teams.”

The two teams are in separate bio-secure bubbles so Knight has been texting Taylor to discuss how best to mark the movement, but the skipper did confirm England will wear the BLM logo on their shirts.

During the men’s series between England and West Indies earlier in the summer, both teams took a knee before the start of play.

Both England and West Indies will be playing their first competitive match since the T20 World Cup in March.

South Africa were due to tour England but pulled out because of Covid-19-related travel restrictions, while February’s World Cup in Australia has been pushed back a year.

“It has been tough,” said Knight. “We were in our first training bubble and within two days we found out the World Cup was cancelled and South Africa had pulled out.

“It’s been a very surreal time for all of us and we’re all excited and very grateful to the West Indies for coming over. It was a 10-day turnaround to get them locked in to tour.

“We’re massively grateful to them, their board and the England and Wales Cricket Board for making it happen.”

These will be the first internationals for both sides since the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, and will mark the return of top-flight women’s cricket after a pandemic-enforced break.