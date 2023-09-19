England’s Second Largest City Effectively In Bankruptcy Liquidation Over Equal Pay Backlog. Will Others Follow?

“I do not take these decisions lightly, but it is imperative in order to protect the interests of the residents and taxpayers of Birmingham, and to provide ongoing assurance to the whole local government sector.”

Mr Gove said the commissioners would have the power to make decisions directly, if needed, and the inquiry would consider “the more fundamental questions” of how the city got into this position.

The council would have to prepare and agree an improvement plan within six months, he explained, and had five working days to make representations.

Responding in the Commons, Angela Rayner, shadow Levelling Up secretary, said a “crisis” in local government had been caused by “the Conservatives’ wrecking ball”.

“With every swing, another local council is pushed to the brink and another local community falls over the edge,” she said.

“And this isn’t a one-off. So can I ask [Mr Gove] what work his department is doing to support local authorities that are warning of financial distress now?”

The city’s Labour leader, John Cotton, had previously said he had met Mr Gove and was having ongoing communication with his department and the Local Government Association as the authority recognised its challenges and a need for assistance to address them.

But a government source told the BBC the scale of difficulties was “much worse than thought” and accused the authority of failing in its basic duties.

The council is also facing a projected deficit of £87m in this year’s budget.

As a result of the inability to balance the books, it earlier this month announced that all new spending would cease, although services it had a statutory duty to provide – including education, social care and waste collections – would continue.

Two months before the issuing of that Section 114 notice, which formally outlined the constraints, the council said it had taken the decision to stop spending on all “non-essential” services. What those are have yet to be announced.

An extraordinary general meeting of the full council is due to be held next Monday to discuss a financial recovery plan.