Entrys Open for 2022 Barbados Marathon Run

Run Barbados has been a staple on the Barbados calendar of events since it’s inception in 1983. The 2022 event will offer 2 days of exciting events for the whole family.]

The 39th edition of Run Barbados series is scheduled for Dec 10th & 11th, 2022 and will feature a truly unique experience and a variety of races and race formats.

On Saturday Dec. 10th the fun begins at 3.30pm from the park at Bathsheba with the

Warmup session led by a popular Running coach, followed by the

10k Race @ 4.15pm, the 5k Run @ 4.20pm and the 5k Walk / Hike at 4.30pm.

Early Sunday morning the Half and Full Marathon will set out taking advantage of cooler temperatures at 5.30am. Followed by the 7k @ 6am and the 3k Run at 6.05am.

The 5k Walk / Hike will also be offered on Sunday morning at 7am.

The course routes are all on the spectacular East Coast of Barbados.

Fluid stations and toilets along the route as well as Caribbean music!

Visit the Run Barbados Instagram & Facebook pages for further details

and pictures of the spectacular routes.

All participants will receive a Run Barbados branded T-shirt.

Participants in each race will received a uniquely designed Finisher medal.

Visitors to Barbados and need help with Hotel recommendations & Bookings, visit our

Partner Hotels webpage

Alternately, participants can also fill out the Entry form and take the confirmation notice to any of the Nature’s Discount Stores in Barbados to pay in Cash or by Credit / Debit card

‘Entry form for in person registration’

All entry fees are quoted in US dollars