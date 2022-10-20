Entrys Open for 2022 Barbados Marathon Run

Series details

Run Barbados has been a staple on the Barbados calendar of events since it’s inception in 1983. The 2022 event will offer 2 days of exciting events for the whole family.]

The 39th edition of Run Barbados series is scheduled for Dec 10th & 11th, 2022 and will feature a truly unique experience and a variety of races and race formats.

On Saturday Dec. 10th the fun begins at 3.30pm from the park at Bathsheba with the
Warmup session led by a popular Running coach, followed by the
10k Race @ 4.15pm, the 5k Run @ 4.20pm and the 5k Walk / Hike at 4.30pm.
Early Sunday morning the Half and Full Marathon will set out taking advantage of cooler temperatures at 5.30am. Followed by the 7k @ 6am and the 3k Run at 6.05am.
The 5k Walk / Hike will also be offered on Sunday morning at 7am.

The course routes are all on the spectacular East Coast of Barbados.
Fluid stations and toilets along the route as well as Caribbean music!

Visit the Run Barbados Instagram & Facebook pages for further details
and pictures of the spectacular routes.

All participants will receive a Run Barbados branded T-shirt.

Participants in each race will received a uniquely designed Finisher medal.

Visitors to Barbados and need help with Hotel recommendations & Bookings, visit our
Partner Hotels webpage

Alternately, participants can also fill out the Entry form and take the confirmation notice to any of the Nature’s Discount Stores in Barbados to pay in Cash or by Credit / Debit card
‘Entry form for in person registration’

All entry fees are quoted in US dollars

Register for multiple events

Events

RUN BARBADOS 10K RACE 2022

Event date: Sat, December 10, 2022
  • 10k Run Saturday Dec. 10th @ 4.15pm – Non-Resident
    $75.00
  • 10k Run Saturday Dec. 10th @ 4.15pm – Residents
    $40.00

Register for this event only

RUN BARBADOS 5K RACE 2022

Event date: Sat, December 10, 2022
  • 5k Run Saturday Dec. 10th @ 4.20pm – Non-Residents
    $38.00
  • 5k Run Saturday Dec. 10th @ 4.20pm – Residents
    $25.00
  • 5k Run Saturday Dec. 10th @ 4.20pm – Kids 12 and Under
    $15.00

Register for this event only

RUN BARBADOS 5K WALK / HIKE 2022

Event date: Sat, December 10, 2022
  • 5k Walk / Hike Sat. Dec. 10th – Non-Residents – 4.30pm start
    $25.00
  • 5k Walk / Hike Sunday Dec. 11th – Non-Residents – 7am start
    $25.00
  • 5k Walk / Hike Sat. Dec. 10th – Residents – 4.30pm start
    $18.00
  • 5k Walk / Hike Sunday Dec. 11th – Residents -7am start
    $18.00

Register for this event only

RUN BARBADOS MARATHON 2022

Event date: Sun, December 11, 2022
  • Marathon Sunday Dec. 11th, 2022 @ 5.30am – Residents
    $65.00
  • Marathon Sunday Dec 11th, 2022 @ 5.30am – Non-Residents
    $100.00

Register for this event only

RUN BARBADOS HALF MARATHON 2022

Event date: Sun, December 11, 2022
  • Half-Marathon Sunday Dec 11th @ 5.30am – Residents
    $60.00
  • Half-Marathon Sunday Dec 11th @ 5.30am – Non-Resident
    $90.00

Register for this event only

RUN BARBADOS 7K RACE 2022

Event date: Sun, December 11, 2022
  • 7k Run Sunday Dec. 11th @ 6am – Non-Residents
    $42.00
  • 7k Run Sunday Dec. 11th @ 6am – Residents
    $27.00
  • 7k Run Sunday Dec. 11th @ 6am – Kids 12 and Under
    $16.00

Register for this event only

RUN BARBADOS 3K RACE 2022

Event date: Sun, December 11, 2022
  • 3k Run Sunday Dec. 11th @ 6.05am – Non-Residents
    $32.00
  • 3k Run Sunday Dec. 11th @ 6.05am – Residents
    $20.00
  • 3k Run Sunday Dec. 11th @ 6.05am – Kids 12 and Under
    $15.00

  • Contact information

    Event contact Zary Evelyn
    Email runbarbados@gmail.com
    Phone +12462436902

