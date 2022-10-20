Entrys Open for 2022 Barbados Marathon Run

Series details
Run Barbados has been a staple on the Barbados calendar of events since it’s inception in 1983. The 2022 event will offer 2 days of exciting events for the whole family.]
The 39th edition of Run Barbados series is scheduled for Dec 10th & 11th, 2022 and will feature a truly unique experience and a variety of races and race formats.
On Saturday Dec. 10th the fun begins at 3.30pm from the park at Bathsheba with the
Warmup session led by a popular Running coach, followed by the
10k Race @ 4.15pm, the 5k Run @ 4.20pm and the 5k Walk / Hike at 4.30pm.
Early Sunday morning the Half and Full Marathon will set out taking advantage of cooler temperatures at 5.30am. Followed by the 7k @ 6am and the 3k Run at 6.05am.
The 5k Walk / Hike will also be offered on Sunday morning at 7am.
The course routes are all on the spectacular East Coast of Barbados.
Fluid stations and toilets along the route as well as Caribbean music!
Visit the Run Barbados Instagram & Facebook pages for further details
and pictures of the spectacular routes.
All participants will receive a Run Barbados branded T-shirt.
Participants in each race will received a uniquely designed Finisher medal.
Visitors to Barbados and need help with Hotel recommendations & Bookings, visit our
Partner Hotels webpage
Alternately, participants can also fill out the Entry form and take the confirmation notice to any of the Nature’s Discount Stores in Barbados to pay in Cash or by Credit / Debit card
‘Entry form for in person registration’
All entry fees are quoted in US dollars
Events
RUN BARBADOS 10K RACE 2022
10k Run Saturday Dec. 10th @ 4.15pm – Non-Resident$75.00
10k Run Saturday Dec. 10th @ 4.15pm – Residents$40.00
RUN BARBADOS 5K RACE 2022
5k Run Saturday Dec. 10th @ 4.20pm – Non-Residents$38.00
5k Run Saturday Dec. 10th @ 4.20pm – Residents$25.00
5k Run Saturday Dec. 10th @ 4.20pm – Kids 12 and Under$15.00
RUN BARBADOS 5K WALK / HIKE 2022
5k Walk / Hike Sat. Dec. 10th – Non-Residents – 4.30pm start$25.00
5k Walk / Hike Sunday Dec. 11th – Non-Residents – 7am start$25.00
5k Walk / Hike Sat. Dec. 10th – Residents – 4.30pm start$18.00
5k Walk / Hike Sunday Dec. 11th – Residents -7am start$18.00
RUN BARBADOS MARATHON 2022
Marathon Sunday Dec. 11th, 2022 @ 5.30am – Residents$65.00
Marathon Sunday Dec 11th, 2022 @ 5.30am – Non-Residents$100.00
RUN BARBADOS HALF MARATHON 2022
Half-Marathon Sunday Dec 11th @ 5.30am – Residents$60.00
Half-Marathon Sunday Dec 11th @ 5.30am – Non-Resident$90.00
RUN BARBADOS 7K RACE 2022
7k Run Sunday Dec. 11th @ 6am – Non-Residents$42.00
7k Run Sunday Dec. 11th @ 6am – Residents$27.00
7k Run Sunday Dec. 11th @ 6am – Kids 12 and Under$16.00
RUN BARBADOS 3K RACE 2022
3k Run Sunday Dec. 11th @ 6.05am – Non-Residents$32.00
3k Run Sunday Dec. 11th @ 6.05am – Residents$20.00
3k Run Sunday Dec. 11th @ 6.05am – Kids 12 and Under$15.00
Contact informationEvent contact Zary EvelynEmail runbarbados@gmail.comPhone +12462436902