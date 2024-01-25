Environment Officials Tour New Providence Ecology Park

- Advertisement -

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources; the Hon. Zane Lightbourne, State Minister for the Environment and Launa Williams, Acting Director, Department of Environmental Health Services led the list of government officials who recently toured New Providence Ecology Park (NPEP).

As NPEP moves toward more sustainable environmental waste management practices, Chairman Felix Stubbs gave the officials a “closer look” on the guided bus tour and provided information about the management and maintenance of the landfill.

The tour included a view of the Green Waste section which houses a $1.2 million machine where heavy duty items for e.g. pallets, old tires are crushed and shredded; and a view of how the mull from this process is reused environmentally for construction, road works, etc.

The officials also viewed the area where chemicals are stored and informed of how they are used to protect and enhance the site.

NPEP has transformed what was once an “open waste” dumping ground into a clean, safe, and organized park, 100 percent compacted, capped, and contained. Day-to-day activity on the site includes: composting, construction debris & recycling, waste management, petroleum contaminated soils management, and used oil removal.