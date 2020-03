The Environmental Health Services Division in the Ministry of Health regarding Food Handlers Clinic announced it will holdFood Handlers Clinics for food handlers whose IDs expire in or before March 2020, and potential food handlers who have applied or intend to apply for an ID.

Clinics will be held at the following locations:

Friday, March 13 at the Cotton Ground Community Centre

Tuesday, March 17 in Charlestown at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall

Sessions commence at 9 a.m.