Equity Launches Island-Wide Positive Parenting Campaign to Combat Crime and Strengthen Family Support Systems

To reduce crime and violence and strengthen the nation’s family support system, the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment has rolled out a comprehensive Parenting Coaching Campaign as a third sub-component of the wider Crime and Violence Interruption Programme (CVIP).

Running from November 01, 2023, to March 31, 2024, the six-month program seeks to mitigate crime and violence by addressing persistent risk factors and fortifying existing family structures within communities.

Kendall Elva, Acting Deputy Director for the Community Services Unit, underscores the importance of parental involvement in child development and trauma resolution. “This program is pivotal in recognizing the critical role parents play in safeguarding the holistic development of children and aiding them in coping with trauma resulting from abuse. Our objective is to empower parents with the requisite skills and knowledge to instill discipline and guidance in their children, thereby reducing crime and violence in Saint Lucia,” noted Elva.

Antonia Rene-Marius, Social Transformation Officer for Castries South-East, highlights the workshop’s emphasis on addressing parental trauma and fostering effective parent-child communication. “Our workshop addresses the repercussions of parental trauma on parent-child relationships and offers strategies to manage past traumas, fostering healthier relationships with children. Additionally, we focus on overcoming communication barriers between parents and children; overcoming these barriers will enhance dialogue and fortify the parent-child bond, thus promoting healthier and stronger households.”

Lyncia Antione, Social Transformation Officer for Anse La Raye and Canaries emphasized the program’s focus on nurturing competent and confident children. “We believe in unlocking every child’s potential for competence and confidence. Through this program, parents are equipped with essential tools and knowledge to positively nurture their children. We emphasize that goal-setting is not merely about achieving objectives but embarking on a journey of personal growth and learning. Participants learn techniques to encourage children to believe in their abilities, make positive independent decisions, and confront challenges through resilience.”

Jeannie Edward, a participant in the Positive Parenting Programme workshop, lauded the transformative experience. “Participating in the Positive Parenting Programme workshop has been truly transformative. The workshop’s focus on childhood trauma management has equipped us with practical strategies to help our children navigate emotional challenges. We’ve learned to identify signs of stress and trauma and respond in a supportive and healing manner.”

The program covers a diverse range of topics, including gender issues and family dynamics, fatherhood, child trauma and development, substance abuse, stress and anger management, character building, financial management, and alternative disciplinary methods.

Currently active in 11 communities across the island, the parenting initiative operates in collaboration with local schools and Parent Teacher Associations. Parents from vulnerable, underprivileged, and indigent households participate in a five-week training program, receiving two hours of instruction each week on effective and positive parenting techniques and knowledge, all aimed at promoting positive approaches to parenting.