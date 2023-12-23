Equity Minister Brings Festive Cheer to Residents of the Boys Training Centre In St. Lucia

- Advertisement -

The spirit of Christmas is coming alive as the Minister for Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment, extends heartfelt well wishes and festive cheer to the residents of all the institutions for the vulnerable on the island under the remit of his Ministry, i.e. The Upton Gardens Girls Centre (UGGC), The New Beginnings Transit Home (NBTH), and Boys Training Centre (BTC).

Hon. Joachim Henry this week again visited the residents of the Boys Training Centre, creating unforgettable moments and bringing smiles to their faces. In a special gesture of holiday generosity, Minister Henry made some of the residents’ Christmas wishes come true. The BTC residents received a surprise gift as the Minister presented them with two of the latest gaming consoles (PlayStation 5), bringing joy and excitement to the holiday season.

Reflecting on the visit, Minister Henry expressed his commitment to championing the cause of the less fortunate during the festive season and beyond. “Christmas is a time of giving, sharing, and spreading joy. We must remember those who may be facing challenges and lend a helping hand to make their lives a little brighter,” said Minister Henry.

He further emphasized the importance of collective efforts in creating a more equitable society, calling on individuals and corporations to play their part in supporting initiatives that uplift the most vulnerable and marginalized.

Minister Henry extended his heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff at Upton Gardens Girls Centre, The Transit Home, and Boys Training Centre, acknowledging their tireless efforts to provide care and support to those under their charge. He also thanked the numerous individuals and corporate partners who contribute to ensuring the most vulnerable in society are protected, cared for, and not forgotten.

“As we celebrate the festive season, let us remember the true spirit of Christmas by extending kindness and compassion to those in need. I am proud to lead a Ministry that is committed to serving as a champion for the less fortunate in society,” Minister Joachim Henry affirmed.

He said his Ministry, along with its satellite agencies such as the Saint Lucia Social Development Fund (SSDF), BELFund, and others, looks forward to continuing its mission of serving the public and championing the cause of the less fortunate in society in the coming year