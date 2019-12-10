Groundbreaking on the planned 240-room ERA Development Hotel was launched on during a brief ceremony Monday.

Being constructed on approximately 350,000 square-feet of land at Brighton’s Estate, Cayon, the ERA Development Hotel will feature Atlantic views and a commercial shopping mall.

“It is very important that we see the development that is taking place in our country as being inclusive and is spread everywhere, from Basseterre, our capital, to the suburban areas and to the rural areas of St. Kitts and Nevis. This is something that we want to incentivize and to encourage so that the richness of our diversity is experienced by everyone,” Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said in an address at the ceremony, adding his Team Unity administration welcomes the development “as a major investment in the northeastern side of St. Christopher.”

“We are a beautiful country with a lot to offer and I’m sure that the tourists who will come here and our own local people who will come here will have excellent service and reception. The edifice…is beautiful and if we realize this kind of architecture and this kind of superb quality we will bring a major boost to the socioeconomic life for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

Also present at Monday’s ceremony was the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Eight, in which Brighton Estate lies. Minister Hamilton the importance of incorporating as many locals as possible in the project.

“I want to encourage you to ensure that as this project gets underway and is developed…that at every step of the way we ensure that persons from this community and the surrounding communities are engaged,” the minister said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ERA Development, Mr. Leo Xin, while giving an overview of the project, noted it will create more than 300 jobs in the local .

The planned five-star hotel will feature amenities including a swimming pool, a bank, a bar, spa, gym, salon and a supermarket, as well as authentic Asian, European, Caribbean restaurants.