Eruption In The Galapagos Threatens Penguins.

- Advertisement -

A volcano on the uninhabited (by humans) Fernandina island in the Galapagos began erupting Saturday night, the Ecuador Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition (MAATE) reported in a statement. Fiery plumes were visible from miles away as lava flowed down its sides of the volcano towards, but not reaching, the waters of the Pacific Ocean.

The La Cumbre volcano on Fernandina island began spewing lava Saturday around midnight in what officials with Ecuador’s Geophysical Institute said could be its largest eruption since 2017.

A video published by AFP may be seen here.

The 1,476-meter volcano last erupted in 2020.

Images shared on social media taken by visitors to the Galapagos show the volcano profiled against a crimson red sky.

While the eruption posed no risk to humans, the island is home to many animal species, including iguanas, penguins and flightless cormorants. In 2019, scientists found a type of giant female tortoise not seen in more than a century which had been feared extinct.

The La Cumbre volcano is one of the most active in the Galapagos Island group, which is famous throughout the world for helping 19th century British scientist Charles Darwin develop his theory of evolution by studying differences in finches between the various islands in the archipelago.

Fernandina is an uninhabited volcanic island in the Galapagos islands, around 1,000 km W from the coast of mainland Ecuador.

It has produced nearly 30 recorded eruptions since 1800, with the most recent events having occurred along radial or circumferential fissures around the summit crater.

The most recent previous eruption before the current one started on 16 June 2018, lasted two days and produced lava flows from a radial fissure on the northern flank.

Sources: VOA/AP/CNN Espanol.