Loop- An escaped prisoner who has been on the run in the British Virgin Islands since the passage of Hurricane Irma in 2017 is now back behind bars.

The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force yesterday arrested and charged Jose Almestica, 33, for escaping lawful custody.

Almestica escaped from Her Majesty’s Prison at Balsam Ghut in 2017 during the passage of Hurricane Irma.

He was arrested in 2016 for illegal possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and illegal entry. He was on remand for these offences prior to his escape.

The police force says investigations are ongoing, therefore no further information can be released at this time.