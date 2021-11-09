Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 09, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police have charged 50-year-old Alphonso Thompson of West Farm for the offence of Escaping Lawful Custody. He was charged on November 01, 2021.

Thompson, who was convicted on October 22, 2021, for the offence of Making Use of Threatening Language and was sentenced to serve thirty (30) days in prison, escaped from the JNF General Hospital on October 29, where he was admitted as a patient. A wanted poster was issued for him by Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) and he subsequently turned himself in on October 31. Thompson has since been returned to HMP.