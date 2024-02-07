European Legends Pro-Am Golf Tournament Coming To Barbados In May.

- Advertisement -

The European Legends Golf Tournament will be hosted in Barbados the first week in May at Apes Hill golf course, with former Masters winner Ian ‘Woosie’ Woosnam as host ambassador. Woosnam is a long-term resident of Barbados.

The tournament is a pro-am tournament featuring former European tour and major winners. A list of the players who will be coming is not yet available.

This was disclosed today by the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Craig Hinds, during a media briefing at the Apes Hill’s Club House, St. James.

Hinds said the BTMI is an official sponsor of the European Legends Golf Tour and was happy to be associated with such “an esteemed” sporting tournament.

He noted that hosting the tour provides Barbados with an opportunity to feature its allure and beauty, and to show the world that it is capable of hosting sporting events of this calibre.

“This initiative beautifully complements our recent multi-year partnership, which designates Barbados as an official tourism sponsor of the PGA Tour and PGA Champions. The PGA Tour solidifies our commitment to golf and luxury tourism in the sporting space….

“The Legends Tour, coupled with our partnership with the PGA Tour, serves as the beacon illuminating Barbados as an investable destination. It showcases not just the excellence of our golf courses like Apes Hill, Sandy Lane, and Westmoreland, but it also gives us an opportunity to showcase the warmth that persons feel when you visit our shores,” the acting BTMI CEO stated.

He added that the international spotlight on Barbados would further bolster the BTMI’s marketing efforts to attract investors, who could contribute significantly to the island’s economy and social wellbeing.

European Legends Tour CEO, Phil Harrison, shared that the Legends Tour is “very excited” to be back in Barbados and would have about 50 professionals and 75 amateur golfers participating in the tournament. He stressed that the destination and venue is critically important to the brand and “it just doesn’t get any better than Barbados”.

Thanking the BTMI for its sponsorship, Mr. Harrison added: “We’re really looking forward to delivering a world-class event in Barbados … [and] the Legends Tour, through our TV distribution, social media channels and extensive database, will make sure that you get great value for your investment.”

Ian Woosnam, who agreed that Barbados is a beautiful venue for the tour, shared that the island had become his second home since his purchase of a house 30 years ago.

He said he had played his first Legends Tour 16 years ago at Royal Westmoreland, and Barbados is a “wonderful and incredible place”.

Director of Golf at Apes Hill, Jody Addison, noted that due to a three-year partnership with the Legends Tour, top-level golf professionals will play at Apes Hill until 2026, and being a host venue is part of its vision to become the Caribbean’s best golf and lifestyle venue.