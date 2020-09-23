BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — As the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to advocate for citizens and residents to adhere to all non-pharmaceutical requirements with respect to COVID-19, a special call is being made to event promoters in the Federation to find and adapt new, creative ways of delivering entertainment to their patrons in a safe environment.

The issue of overcrowded functions was addressed by the Minister responsible for Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett. She reminded the nation that we, like the rest of the world, must adjust to the new norm of living with the COVID-19 virus and are expected to make changes to our respective lifestyles.

“We’ve been asking churches, schools, and business places to change the way they do business, and how they operate,” she said. “It is no different for events as well.” said the Honourable Byron-Nisbett, in her new role as heads of the Ministry of Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development.

“Promoters need to start thinking about new and creative ways in which they can provide the same level of entertainment to their participants but within a safe environment, preparing them for what can be the second wave of COVID-19. We are not asking promoters to end their livelihoods,” but rather, “what we are asking you to do is to think about how you can offer your same entertainment within the confines of COVID-19.”

Minister Byron-Nisbett used the Independence 37 celebrations as an example. She said this year’s celebratory events had to be curtailed and refined to meet the standards and requirements established to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris also spoke on the matter of overcrowded events. He noted that while promoters should comply with COVID-19 protocols as their respective functions, some level of responsibility also falls on patrons themselves to take their own health and safety seriously.

“I want to encourage every citizen and resident that when you attend a function and notice it is going out of order use your best judgement and leave that event, said the Hon. Dr. Harris. “If the event and the space are getting overcrowded, then you are at risk. Let your good judgement and common sense advise you to leave that event.”

Minister Byron-Nisbett strongly urged promoters to ensure that all protocols are adhered to at their events as, “it’s going to be very difficult, especially from a Ministry of Health point of view, to continue to allow the events to occur if our promoters are not ensuring that they practice the proper protocols.”