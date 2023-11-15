Excessive Flooding In Areas Of Grand Bahama And Other Islands Possible Over Next Few Days

- Advertisement -

Freeport, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Residents in Grand Bahama and other parts of the extreme Northwest Bahamas are asked to stay on the alert until Friday, mid-day, as severe flooding from heavy rainfall will be possible over the next few days.

The Meteorological Department for the Northern Bahamas has issued several advisories about potential flooding. The Grand Bahama Disaster Committee is echoing those advisories.

“We want to remind residents in Grand Bahama who live in flood-prone areas to be aware that the system that is over the Northern Bahamas will bring heavy rainfall and flooding is likely,” urged a Committee representative, as the skies in Grand Bahama began to darken on Wednesday morning and continuous rains began to fall.

“We would like residents in these areas to be prepared to move, if necessary, because we will see heavy rainfall from Wednesday through Friday. Please, if you’re living in a community that is known to flood from heavy rains, make plans to secure your belongings and your family.”

A non-tropical area of low pressure developed near Southern Florida, along a surface trough over the past day. This system is forecast to move northeastward near The Bahamas and offshore of the east coast of the United States later this week and over the weekend. The system is presently moving near The Bahamas.

Although development into a tropical cyclone appears unlikely, this system is expected to produce gusty winds and heavy rains across portions of southern Florida, the Florida Keys, and parts of The Bahamas.

Bahamas MET officials are also warning residents in areas of The Bahamas the system will affect not to venture into the seas and boaters and fishers are asked to stay in shore, as gusty winds will create rough seas. Flooding can also affect driving conditions in low lying areas.

Residents are advised to stay vigilant as they go about their regular, daily activities. No official announcements for the closure of businesses or schools have been issued at this time.