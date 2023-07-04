By Editor-July 4th, 2023.

Nigel Farage, the British former politician-turned-broadcaster considered mainly responsible for Brexit, recently posted a six-minute video on Twitter blaming “serious political persecution” from an anti-Brexit banking industry. He claimed that his bank, believed to be Coutts, thad closed his accounts “for no reason”.

This caused a furore in Britain, with many people worrying they might lose their bank accounts for no reason.

Mr Farage said that closing his account was a “serious political persecution” from an anti-Brexit banking industry.

He said that losing his bank account was the equivalent of being a “non-person” and that the decision may “fundamentally affect my future career and whether I can even go on staying living here in this country”.

Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s World at One on Tuesday, he said he had received a letter from Coutts giving “no reason whatsoever” for why they were shutting his accounts, and telling him he had two months to do it. Now it appears that his bank, Coutts, a prestigious private bank for wealthy customers is hitting back.

Farage simply didn’t have enough money to make it worthwhile for the bank to maintain his account, and he fell below the minimum financial threshold required to hold an account at Coutts, the prestigious private bank for the wealthy, according to a BBC source.