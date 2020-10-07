More than five million Venezuelans have left their country since 2015 according to the United Nations , with the poorest walking and hitchhiking for days along mountainous roads that connect cities like Bogotá, Cali, Quito and Lima.

But migrants say this route has become tougher and more dangerous since the pandemic broke out. And it is not just because of the lack of lorry drivers willing to provide free lifts.

The situation is compounded in central and south America by the presence of large number of Haitian economic refugees in the region. In a 2018 Miami Times article, sources estimated that Haiti’s leaders are well aware of the frustrations of regional leaders over the influx of Haitians moving through their territories.

The number of Haitians in Ecuador has gone from 2,600 to 40,000, for example, said Haiti’s foreign minister. In Chile, there are more than 60,000 and in Brazil, 95,000.