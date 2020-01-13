Chairman of the Cannabis Core Committee, Dr. Wycliffe Baird, a regional expert on cannabis, said the proposed establishment of a cannabis industry in St. Kitts and Nevis, should be built primarily for the benefit of the local people while appearing as the special guest on the radio programme, “Straight Talk” with host the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd on ZIZ Radio on Thursday evening.

“I think that this industry should be built primarily for the benefit of the local person. That’s what I think to begin with. I don’t think that any foreigners should be allowed to come into St. Kitts and dominate, as it were, the industry and then employ local people,” Dr. Baird stated.

Dr. Baird said he understands that foreign input in the creation of such an industry is crucial but noted, “in terms of dominating the industry and getting all of the benefits, I think the benefit should accrue to the local people.”

That is a vision shared by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, who has stressed that the interests of locals, particularly the Rastafarian community, will be protected in the establishment of a national cannabis industry.

Dr. Baird said the Cannabis Core Committee has since completed its work and has made several recommendations to the St. Kitts-Nevis Government.

Members of the Cannabis Core Committee were drawn from groups such as the Christian Council, the Rastafarian community, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the youth, the Office of the Attorney General, and a number of cannabis experts in the likes of Dr. Andre Gordon, Ms. Lisa Grant, Dr. Annabelle Manalo and Mr. Marcus Ramkissoon.