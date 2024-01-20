Export Saint Lucia’s Beekeeping Initiative Creates Buzz At BCF

- Advertisement -

Export Saint Lucia’s CEO, Sunita Daniel, along with team members, conducted a comprehensive review on January 16, 2024, of the resounding success achieved during Phase One of the Apiculture Project at the Bordelais Correctional Facility.

Initiated in 2022 in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the groundbreaking Apiculture Project engaged seven female inmates in an enriching beekeeping workshop, providing them with valuable skills, opportunities for personal growth and rehabilitation. The recent visit by the Export Saint Lucia team underscored the commendable achievements of Phase One and laid the foundation for the eagerly anticipated implementation of Phase Two.

“We’re set to supply additional hives to the Bordelais Correctional Facility. Moreover, a branding and marketing initiative is in the pipeline. Soon, St. Lucia can expect to find honey-branded products on supermarket shelves and for export, originating from the Bordelais Correctional Facility. The goal is to equip inmates with agricultural and entrepreneurial skills that will reduce the likelihood of recommitting once they leave the prison” remarks Sunita Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Export Saint Lucia.

Phase Two of the Apiculture Project is set to be a transformative extension, focusing on the expansion of training initiatives and the conversion of raw honey into high-value products. This strategic move aligns with Export Saint Lucia’s ambitious journey to substantially boost exports of local honey.

Officials at the Bordelais Correctional Facility expressed strong endorsement for the Apiculture Project, acknowledging its positive impact on the participating inmates and recognizing the potential for broader community benefits.