Where do we start?

Jerry Falwell Jr. dispelled reports on Monday evening that he had submitted his resignation as president from the evangelical Christian Liberty University founded by his father.

Earlier on Monday, several reports citing sources in the university’s senior administration claimed that Falwell had submitted his resignation as president of Liberty University.However, Virginia Business reported Monday evening that Falwell had dispelled those rumors, calling them “completely false.” But then… Liberty Board officials doubled down later Monday evening and in a statement released by Liberty’s spokesman Scott Lamb said that “matters came to light that made it clear that it would not be in the best interest of the University for him to return from leave and serve as President.” Falwell had been on an indefinite leave of absence from the university since earlier this month, after he posted a controversial vacation photo to social media in which his pants were unzipped and he had his arm round a young woman who was not his wife. Falwell had claimed that the photo was “a joke”. But there was more to come. According to a Reuters report, Falwell and his wife had met a very young man in 2012 who worked as a pool attendant at a Miami hotel and were so impressed with him that Falwell’s wife immediately had sex with him–according to the young man–while Falwell watched, but stayed in his own corner, then the Falwells had invested in a gay-friendly hostel in Miami Beach that he and their son Jerry Falwell III, known as Trey, ran as managers . He said in an interview last November that the liaisons were as frequent as – “multiple times per year” – and said the encounters took place at hotels in Miami and New York, and at the Falwells’ home in Virginia.

And then the young man, whose name is Giancarlo Granda, wanted the Falwells to buy out his share of the hostel, although the Falwells claimed this was blackmail over some saucy photographs which were embarrassing to the Falwells.

The material Granda showed Reuters news agency includes screenshots from what Granda said was a FaceTime conversation he had with the Falwells in 2019. During that call, Granda said, Becki was naked as the two discussed their relationship while Jerry peeked from behind a door. Reuters said that they were able to verify Granda’s description of the screenshots.

Falwell said recently that “Becki had an inappropriate personal relationship with this person, something in which I was not involved.”

None of this went down very well at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, where the ethos is anything but libertarian.

“Sexual relations outside of a biblically ordained marriage between a natural-born man and a natural-born woman are not permissible at Liberty University,” the code of conduct reads.

And then there was that “gay-friendly” hostel business.

Falwell’s father, Jerry Falwell Sr., founded Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, in 1971 based on his principles as a Southern Baptist minister. The school, which has an enrollment of more than 100,000 students, maintains very strict morality rules that result in the general separation of men and women and forbids sexual relations “outside of a biblically ordained marriage between a natural-born man and a natural-born woman.”

So it sounds like that might rule out running a “gay-friendly” hostel financed with funds from the not-for-profit campus University or its for-profit subsidiary, the online branch of the school.

When his father died in 2007, Falwell Jr. took over the university which has now fired him.

Falwell is a strong supporter of Donald Trump and is credited as being influential in bringing evangelical Christians into the Trump camp during the 2016 presidential election.

You couldn’t make it up. No doubt there is more to follow.