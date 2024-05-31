Family members At Lie-In-State Ceremonies For The Late Hon. A. Loftus Roker

NASSAU, The Bahamas -- At Lie-in-State Ceremonies, family members of former parliamentarian and cabinet minister the late Hon. A. Loftus Roker are pictured at the viewing this morning at the House of Assembly. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)
