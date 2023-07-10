Family Says Beeb Boobed As BBC Presenter Sex Pics Scandal Goes From Bad News To Worse News.

The BBC has indicated that it had difficulty getting in touch with the family of the teenager who accused a famous BBC presenter of soliciting sex photographs for money and said by The Sun tabloid newspaper to be upset by the Beeb’s latest response.and that the BBC had not got in touch with them after the initial complaint in May so that they could make a detailed statement of the complaint.

In a new story published by the Sun on Sunday evening, the paper said the family were upset with the wording of the BBC’s Sunday statement.

It also claimed the BBC presenter made what it calls two “panicked calls” to the young person – who is now 20 – after the original story came out.

The presenter allegedly asked the young person “what have you done?” and asked them to ring their mother to get her to “stop the investigation”, the paper said.

BBC News has not been able to independently verify these claims.

BBC media editor Katie Razzall said the corporation’s first statement appeared to suggest its initial investigation may have been hampered by a lack of response from the family.

In the statement, released on Friday, the BBC said it did “actively” attempt to speak to “those who have contacted” them “to seek further detail and understanding of the situation”.

“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop,” added the BBC.

“If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes.”

The Sun also claims to have information that the BBC presenter allegedly made two phone calls to the teen after the first story came out, asking him/her to withdraw the complaint.