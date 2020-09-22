BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on attaining 37 years of Independence.

Messages were received from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) addressed to His Excellency S. W. Tapley Seaton, Governor-General and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley.

In addressing Sir Tapley, FAO Director-General, Qu Dongyu wrote: “On the occasion of your National Day, may I extend to Your Excellency in the name of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and on my behalf best wishes for health and happiness. May the people of your country enjoy peace and prosperity.”

Qu Dongyu wrote to Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Mark Brantley, expressing the need to further advance the relationship between St. Kits and Nevis and FAO. He noted, “I sincerely hope that the links between your country and FAO will be further strengthened for the enhanced welfare of the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

Similarly, ACS Secretary-General, Dr. June Soomer, wrote to the Honourable Mark Brantley expressing best wishes for the “maintenance of peace and prosperity” for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Reflecting on St. Kitts and Nevis’ involvement with ACS, Dr. Soomer further wrote: “It is with great pleasure that I take this opportunity to acknowledge the valued contribution of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the work of the Association as a Member State. I sincerely hope that we will continue to work together to achieve common development goals and overcome the shared challenges that our region confronts,” the letter further stated.

