The Department of Agriculture, along with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), held a workshop Thursday at the Department of Agriculture in Laguerite, where they discussed the management of empty pesticides conainers.

Director of Agriculture, Melvin James, said that the regional project by the FAO is about getting rid of obsolete pesticides, defined as “pesticides that we’ve had in storage for many years and that are no longer effective as pesticides.”

“The idea of this workshop today is not really just to hear about empty pesticide containers and management, but to see if we can put together a committee who will be responsible going forward for seeing those empty containers are managed properly,” Global FAO Pesticides Registration Toolkit trainer at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Guy Mathurin, said. “(this) will include all stakeholders from the importers and distributors to the users to the extension officers, to governments as well and also the agencies like environment and customs.”

The FAO representative explained the regional project involves 11 countries — Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname.