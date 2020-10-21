BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus and the Food and Agriculture Organization in conjunction with the Ministry of Health wishes to announce the First National Individual Food Consumption Survey to be held in St. Kitts and Nevis from November 1 to December 19.

The main goals of the National Individual Food Consumption Survey are to:

1. Determine the food consumption of individuals from 18- to 65-years-old residing in SKN in order to improve decision-making and monitoring, which will result in better food safety, nutrition programs, and policies in the country.

2. Improve the capacity of SKN in the collection, analysis, and management of individual food consumption data.

3. Assess food and beverage intakes through two non-consecutive 24-hour recalls (24HRs).

4. Analyze food and nutrient intakes which will facilitate the development of healthy and sustainable food-based dietary guidelines for the Federation of SKN.

To achieve the above goals, The National Individual Food Consumption Survey targets adults between the ages of 18 to 65 years old, a member of a household who is a citizen of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to collect information on food and beverage intakes. Two (2) non-consecutive 24-hour dietary recalls (24HRs) with at least a two-week (2-wk) interval between the first and second dietary recall, using the myfood24® software.

Should participants require additional information, they should contact either:

Latoya Matthew – Duncan (MSc. PHN)

Ministry of Health, St. Kitts

Tel: 869-467-1236

Nadine Carty-Caines (MHA)

Ministry of Health, Nevis

Tel: 869-469-5521 x 6391