The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has partnered with the local Ministries of Agriculture and Health, as well as other stakeholders in St. Kitts and Nevis, in finding solutions to combat Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) at a three-day PMP Workshop at the Ocean Terrace Inn Nov. 11-13.

AMR is the ability of a microorganism (like bacteria, viruses and some parasites) to stop an antimicrobial (such as antibiotics, antivirals and antimalarials) from working against it. As a result, standard treatments become more ineffective, as infections persist and may spread to others.

AMR occurs when the "treatment that we use to treat antimicrobials, bacteria etc. is rendered ineffective." Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Tracey Challenger, explained.

The FAO developed an Action Plan called the Progressive Management Pathway (PMP), to assist countries with the development and operationalisation of a multi-sector ‘One-Health’ National Action Plan (NAP) to combat the AMR.

This PMP seeks to focus on four main areas which are improving awareness, developing monitoring and surveillance capacity, strengthening governance and promoting good practices, and the prudent use of antimicrobials.

The AMR PMP has been pilot tested in four countries across Africa, Europe and Central Asia and has been met with positive feedback.