Farewell Reception In St. Kitts And Nevis Honours Retiring Chief Justice Her Ladyship Dame Janice Pereira

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a farewell ceremony hosted by The High Court within the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs on February 29, the legal community of St. Kitts and Nevis, along with distinguished guests, gathered to honour the esteemed Honourable Chief Justice, Her Ladyship, Dame Janice M. Pereira, as she steps down from active duties.

The event, marked by heartfelt tributes and commendations, saw the attendance of Governor-General Her Excellency, Dame Marcella Liburd, and prominent figures from the St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association. Officials from the Court of Appeal and other court officers, currently convening in the Federation, as well as other invited guests, came together to celebrate Chief Justice Pereira’s illustrious 39-year career and her decision to retire in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Attorney-General (AG) and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, delivered a moving farewell address, highlighting the chief justice’s remarkable service and the indelible impact she has made on the legal landscape.

“Chief Justice, we are pleased with your service. You have done exceptionally well. You have left a lasting legacy, and we owe you a lot,” said AG Wilkin. “I don’t think we would have made it through the [COVID-19] Pandemic without the innovations that you brought during your tenure, and we appreciate what you have done. You are truly a legend, and we are happy that you are retiring with us.”

The attorney-general also expressed hopes for Chief Justice Pereira’s continued involvement in regional development during her retirement.

“I am hoping that during your retirement, you would help the region to develop certain programmes and policies that will help the people of our region,” AG Wilkin added, emphasising the ongoing need for her wisdom and leadership.

AG Wilkin said that Chief Justice Pereira’s retirement marks the end of a distinguished chapter in the judiciary of St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean region. Her legacy, characterised by innovation, dedication, and a deep commitment to justice, will continue to inspire and guide future generations.

Attorney-General Wilkin and the legal community of St. Kitts and Nevis extended their deepest gratitude to Chief Justice Pereira for her years of service.

Her Ladyship, Chief Justice Janice Pereira, made history on October 24th, 2012, by becoming the first woman to be sworn in as Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court since its founding in 1967.