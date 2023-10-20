Farmers And Fishers Urged To Prioritize Safety As Hurricane Tammy Approaches St. Kitts And Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – With Hurricane Tammy drawing closer to the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources, and Cooperatives, issued a heartfelt plea to the nation’s farmers and fishers in particular and all citizens and residents in general, emphasizing the critical need for vigilance and preparedness during this impending natural disaster.

“Farmers and fishers safeguard all farm machinery, fishing equipment, and livestock, and ensure they are stored in secure locations or anchored properly to prevent damage or loss,” said Minister Duggins. “Stay connected with your fellow farmers and fishers. Your well-being is paramount. During the storm, prioritize your safety and avoid unnecessary risks. Develop evacuation plans for yourself and your family, ensuring you have a safe place to relocate your livestock if necessary.”

Recognizing the significant threat posed by Hurricane Tammy to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Minister Duggins underscored the importance of unity and readiness within the community.

He emphasized the importance of every household having emergency kits with essential supplies like water, non-perishable food, flashlights, and batteries. These kits are crucial for sustaining families during power outages and supply disruptions caused by Hurricane Tammy.

Minister Duggins reminded all that the Ministry of Agriculture is committed to supporting the Federation’s farmers and fishers through challenging times. “We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed. Our collective resilience and preparedness will help us weather this storm and emerge stronger together,” he said.