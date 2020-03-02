On this week’s edition of the radio and television programme “Working for You,” Melvin James, Director of the Department of Agriculture, said a $1.2 million project was approved by the government and is being implemented for several control measures to address the wild monkey problem, as well as other animals such as wild pigs that are wreaking havoc on farmers’ crops.

Mr. James said that to date, some $750,000 has been made available for project use.

“A lot of the problems that we have, we are now in a position to do something about it,” he stated. “There is money and so we can facilitate judicious trapping, selective shooting, use scare gadgets and other deterrents, and electric fences so that going forward in 2020, we expect to be able to report that we are doing something very tangible in terms of monkeys and pigs.”

Director James encouraged farmers to contact their respective agricultural extension officers for more information.

While the project was designed to assist farmers, the Director of Agriculture added that some consideration will be given to assist homeowners who are negatively affected by the monkeys.

Farmers Commended for Sustaining Crops and Livestock Despite Challenges

“We give kudos to our farmers despite their challenges. They have been able to sustain a level of output that has been able to keep buoyant so that neither the hotels nor the supermarkets have had reason to import. While sheep and goat numbers and total yield would have gone down slightly, cattle, for example, the total output went up, and we are happy for that,” said Mr. James.

He noted farmers in the livestock sector have much to be thankful for.

“The other bright light in the livestock sector is that we do not have any record or any official knowledge that eggs were imported into the country. We have been thriving for some time to be self-sufficient in a guarded way because we know that egg products like egg beaters and other things to substitute for eggs are still imported, but we are talking about the table eggs,” he said. “We have not issued any documents for importation for two consecutive years.”

Equally important, Mr. James said that 2019 was a good year for the farmers and the department on a whole.

“Our total output in 2019 saw an increase of 37 percent over 2018 and for me that is excellent. In the four or five years before, we were marginal, we were borderline, and mostly because of uncertainties in the weather and our challenges with monkeys and again, even the difficulty of lack of resources,” said Director James. “Through it all, we think that we had much relief in 2019 for two main factors. The monkey programme that was halted for a good two or so years, we were able to resume it in a limited way. Limited as it was, we were able to take out about 800 monkeys and we think that we saw a surge because of that.”

Additionally, the assistance given to farmers via the Government Hurricane Relief Initiative in the sum of one million dollars contributed to the relief in 2019. Mr. James noted that some farmers would have reinvested and those, plus the Department of Agriculture’s own input “in trying to work with the farmers would have helped them to show an increase.”