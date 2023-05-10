FATAL FALL UNDER INVESTIGATION

- Advertisement -

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating the circumstances that led to an overseas visitor’s untimely demise at a local hotel.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 8PM on May 9th, 2023. Emergency services (EMS) received a call for assistance for Gary Welsh, an elderly Caucasian man who had fallen to the hotel’s ground floor. Mr. Welsh, who arrived earlier that day on vacation with his family, lost his balance while at a bar on the hotel’s fifth floor.

Both EMS and the RSCNPF responded to the scene and Mr. Welsh was promptly transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment via ambulance. Regrettably, he succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to Mr. Welsh’s family and all those impacted by his sudden passing. The incident is currently being investigated and updates will be provided accordingly.