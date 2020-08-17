U.S. authorities have unsealed a corruption indictment against two former top officials in Puerto Rico, National Public Radio reported, for directing some $15.5 million in contracts to favored businesses, allegedly edging out other firms for the lucrative government work despite allegations of being unqualified.

The two former Puerto Rico leaders — Julia Keleher, who was the secretary of the island’s department of education before stepping down in April, and Ángela Ávila-Marrero, who led Puerto Rico’s Health Insurance Administration until last month — were arrested by FBI agents on Wednesday.

As of Monday, August 17th, 2020, the FBI San Juan, Puerto Rico web site contained no report of the arrests.

Prosecutors wrote in the indictment that the conspiracy involved the two former public officials giving four associates an inside track to contracts.

Once secured, authorities say the contractors benefited by paying “unauthorized commissions” to other individuals to lobby government for more contracts, a dynamic authorities described as “a corrupt bidding process.”

At a press conference in San Juan, U.S. Attorney for Puerto Rico Rosa Emilia Rodríguez-Vélez elaborated.

“Both Keleher and Ávila-Marrero took advantage of their privileged positions as agency chiefs. They defrauded the U.S. and Puerto Rican governments,” Rodríguez said.